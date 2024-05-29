12 of the best independent restaurants in Leeds according to local diners including Little Tokyo and Zucco

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 29th May 2024, 11:30 BST

The hundreds of top-quality independent restaurants in Leeds is what sets us apart from other cities.

From curry houses serving mouthwatering dishes to restaurants bringing a slice of Italy to Leeds, there is just so much variety in our city.

To make the choice a little easier, we have rounded up 12 of the best independent restaurants in the city - according to our readers.

Many restaurants are in north-east leafy suburb Meanwood, which was just named among the 10 coolest neighbourhoods in Britain last month.

Andy Holder recommended Italian restaurant Da Vito, in York Place.

1. Da Vito Ristorante

Andy Holder recommended Italian restaurant Da Vito, in York Place. Photo: Google

Verity Bedford-Read named Little Tokyo, a Japanese restaurant in Central Road, as the best indie restaurant in the city.

2. Little Tokyo

Verity Bedford-Read named Little Tokyo, a Japanese restaurant in Central Road, as the best indie restaurant in the city. Photo: James Hardisty

James Browne recommended Shears Yard, a Modern European restaurant in Wharf Street, as the best independent restaurant in Leeds.

3. The Shears Yard

James Browne recommended Shears Yard, a Modern European restaurant in Wharf Street, as the best independent restaurant in Leeds. Photo: Google

Christina Ploutarchou said Souvlaki Corner was the best independent restaurant in Leeds. Located in Dixon Lane, Souvlaki Corner has a Greek menu.

4. Souvlaki Corner

Christina Ploutarchou said Souvlaki Corner was the best independent restaurant in Leeds. Located in Dixon Lane, Souvlaki Corner has a Greek menu. Photo: Matt Moore/Google

Andrew Riley said Italian restaurant Zucco, in Meanwood Road, is one of the best restaurants in Leeds.

5. Zucco

Andrew Riley said Italian restaurant Zucco, in Meanwood Road, is one of the best restaurants in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

Mandy Rose Lane said Culto, in Stainbeck Road, is “an amazing Italian restaurant”.

6. CULTO

Mandy Rose Lane said Culto, in Stainbeck Road, is “an amazing Italian restaurant”. Photo: Google

