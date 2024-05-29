From curry houses serving mouthwatering dishes to restaurants bringing a slice of Italy to Leeds, there is just so much variety in our city.

To make the choice a little easier, we have rounded up 12 of the best independent restaurants in the city - according to our readers.

Many restaurants are in north-east leafy suburb Meanwood, which was just named among the 10 coolest neighbourhoods in Britain last month.

1 . Da Vito Ristorante Andy Holder recommended Italian restaurant Da Vito, in York Place. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Little Tokyo Verity Bedford-Read named Little Tokyo, a Japanese restaurant in Central Road, as the best indie restaurant in the city. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . The Shears Yard James Browne recommended Shears Yard, a Modern European restaurant in Wharf Street, as the best independent restaurant in Leeds. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Souvlaki Corner Christina Ploutarchou said Souvlaki Corner was the best independent restaurant in Leeds. Located in Dixon Lane, Souvlaki Corner has a Greek menu. Photo: Matt Moore/Google Photo Sales

5 . Zucco Andrew Riley said Italian restaurant Zucco, in Meanwood Road, is one of the best restaurants in Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales