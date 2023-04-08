News you can trust since 1890
The best Leeds Indian restaurants and curry houses according to Yorkshire Evening Post readers

We’re lucky to have a stellar range of Indian restaurants and curry houses on our doorstep in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 8th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

From Michelin-recommended restaurants to local street food spots, there’s so much choice – with chefs serving tasty dishes from across the sub-continent. We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to name their favourite Indian restaurants in the city and they didn’t disappoint. Here are 15 of the best according to them.

These Indian restaurants and curry houses were recommended by Yorkshire Evening Post readers

1. 15 of the best Indian restaurants

These Indian restaurants and curry houses were recommended by Yorkshire Evening Post readers Photo: National World

A number of YEP readers recommended Table 26 in Church Lane, Swillington. The restaurant was named Indian Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire and The Humber at the English Curry Awards 2021. Reader Graham Judd said: "I’ve eaten at a lot of Indian restaurants and this is by far the best."

2. Table 26

A number of YEP readers recommended Table 26 in Church Lane, Swillington. The restaurant was named Indian Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire and The Humber at the English Curry Awards 2021. Reader Graham Judd said: "I’ve eaten at a lot of Indian restaurants and this is by far the best." Photo: Table 26

Aagrah in Aberford Road, Garforth, received a number of recommendations. The Kashmiri restaurant chain boasts several restaurants across Leeds and the Garforth branch serves a three-course buffet for £19.95 every day of the week. YEP reader Sam Querishi said: "Amazing food and staff."

3. Aagrah Garforth

Aagrah in Aberford Road, Garforth, received a number of recommendations. The Kashmiri restaurant chain boasts several restaurants across Leeds and the Garforth branch serves a three-course buffet for £19.95 every day of the week. YEP reader Sam Querishi said: "Amazing food and staff." Photo: Simon Hulme

Indian Tiffin Room in Park Row, Leeds city centre, specialises in authentic street food from across the bustling streets of India. The menu includes dosa, thali, an array of chaats, kebabs and Indo-Chinese food, as well as a cocktail menu with special blends of spices and spirits.

4. Indian Tiffin Room

Indian Tiffin Room in Park Row, Leeds city centre, specialises in authentic street food from across the bustling streets of India. The menu includes dosa, thali, an array of chaats, kebabs and Indo-Chinese food, as well as a cocktail menu with special blends of spices and spirits. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

