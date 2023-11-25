Leeds news you can trust since 1890
21 of the best independent restaurants in Leeds according to Yorkshire Evening Post readers

We’re lucky to have hu ndreds of independent restaurants on our doorstep in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 25th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT

Whether you’re after freshly-cooked Italian food, hearty gastro-pub grub or a flavour-packed curry, there’s so much choice it can be hard to decide where to visit.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers about their favourite independent restaurants in Leeds and there were hundreds of responses. Here are 21 of their recommendations.

Here are 21 of the best independent restaurants in Leeds according to Yorkshire Evening Post readers

1. Best indie restaurants

Here are 21 of the best independent restaurants in Leeds according to Yorkshire Evening Post readers Photo: National World

Japanese. 24 Central Rd, Leeds city centre.

2. Little Tokyo

Japanese. 24 Central Rd, Leeds city centre. Photo: James Hardisty

Italian. 85 Town Street, Horsforth.

3. Trattoria Il Forno

Italian. 85 Town Street, Horsforth. Photo: National World

Spanish tapas. 16 York Place, Leeds city centre.

4. La Taberna

Spanish tapas. 16 York Place, Leeds city centre. Photo: La Taberna

Mediterranean. 1A Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates.

5. La Cantina

Mediterranean. 1A Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates. Photo: Tony Johnson

Italian. 227 Selby Road, Halton.

6. Luigi's Trattoria Pizzeria

Italian. 227 Selby Road, Halton. Photo: Google/Halton Phones

