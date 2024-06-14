M&S Food joins line-up of food and drink retailers at Extra’s Leeds Skelton Lake

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New M&S Food store opens at the much-loved service station

The widely popular British retailer M&S Food has been announced as the latest in the list of new brands opening at Leeds Skelton Lake services, operated by Extra Motorway Service Areas (MSA).

Operated by Moto Hospitality, the M&S Food unit has created 14 new jobs and will offer a range of quality on-the-move food including sandwiches, refreshing drinks and delicious snacks to visitors at the services, located at Junction 45 of the M1.

The most recent Transport Focus Motorway Service Users survey revealed Extra MSA as the UK’s top operator for customer satisfaction.

New M&S store

The introduction of M&S will help Extra respond to customer demand for additional fresh and healthy options, as well as catering to a variety of dietary requirements, such as vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free.

Leeds Skelton Lake currently plays home to a range of much-loved food and drink brands, including Nando’s, Pizza Express, Tortilla and LEON. The operator has made a significant investment in its food and drink offer, having also recently welcomed a 24-hour McDonald’s and a Greggs.

The new store is the sixth M&S Food convenience store located in Extra MSA Group sites across the UK.

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, said: “We’re delighted to have M&S join our extensive choice of food and drink brands at Leeds Skelton Lake services, further enhancing our customers’ experience during their stops with us. M&S will provide even more choice, offering a range of convenience foods and high-quality ingredients, ensuring that whether you’re grabbing a bite on the go or topping up your food shop, we’ve got you covered.

“We are always looking to go the ‘Extra mile’ for all our customers across the country and this recent opening is a testament of our commitment to providing high-quality brands, award-winning facilities and an array of outdoor areas for families and friends to enjoy at their leisure.”

Matt Harrison, Channels Director at M&S Food, added: “It’s fantastic to be opening a new convenience store at Leeds Skelton Lake, offering delicious, great value and unbeatable quality M&S food to customers. There will be something for everyone, whether you’re grabbing your favourite car snacks for a long journey or looking for the latest M&S Dine In. We now have six convenience stores across Leeds, alongside our main stores, and we look forward to welcoming regular M&S shoppers and new customers alike to the new store.”