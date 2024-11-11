Wellington Place launches new ready to move in office space to meet rising demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wellington Place has unveiled a new ready to move in office space to cater for the increasing demand for workspace from growing businesses.

Located on the ground floor of 12 Wellington Place, one of the most sustainable office buildings in the UK, the 1,700 sq ft office comes fitted and furnished, and is ready to move into with connectivity from day one.

Wellington Place has invested substantially in the space to help meet the high demand for premium office space in Leeds city centre, where market availability remains limited, especially for growing businesses.

The newly launched concept offers a unique opportunity for businesses, whether they need a new, move-in-ready space, or second office after outgrowing their current premise, or a prime base in Leeds.

Designed by leading architectural and design practice, tp bennett, the available office features floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. It includes premium furnishings, 16 workstations, 6 touchdown stations, a meeting room, breakout areas and access to a residents business lounge.

Occupiers will also benefit from being in one of the UK’s most sustainable office buildings, having achieved a NABERS Designed Reviewed Target Rating of Five Stars, is BREEAM Outstanding, as well as net zero carbon energy in operation.

Miles Jones, Development Director at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “We’re dedicated to providing high-quality office space at Wellington Place, which includes expanding our offering and investing in the space we have.

“We recognise the challenges businesses face as they grow, so this office has been designed to alleviate stress by offering a ready-to-move-in solution that allows them to start operating immediately. Not only do they get a fitted, high-quality workspace, but they also become part of the vibrant Wellington Place community with access to a range of amenities from bars and cafes, to running clubs and choirs.”

Jeff Pearey, leasing agent and head of UK regional office agency, JLL, added: “Interest in the Leeds office market remains robust, and this demand shows no signs of slowing down. However, we are seeing a shortage of available options to meet this need. The investment in ready to occupy high-quality office space, such as this new offering at 12 Wellington Place, is exciting and essential to maintain this momentum, continue to attract more businesses to the city and supporting those already growing here.

“This particular suite is a unique offer at Wellington Place, and an excellent opportunity for a growing business to take occupation almost immediately in the scheme’s highest profile, newest building on site.”

For more information on 12 Wellington Place’s available office space, please visit: https://www.wellingtonplace.co.uk/fitted-and-furnished-office-space-at-12-wellington-place/