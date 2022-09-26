Anna Price, 23, will be heading to Bourges in France in December having already secured victory in the regional and and UK heats of the Monin Cup.

With the theme of this year’s competition being ‘sharing memorable moments’, Anna curated a unique cocktail named Tianshan Market.

The cocktail is made from colourless Chinese spirit Baijiu, jasmine and lychee syrup, and acid adjusted Lapsang Souchong tea.

It is served in a traditional Chinese tea set with accompaniments and traditional Chinese music and is inspired by the time Anna spent living and studying in Shanghai.

Trainee teacher Anna, a former University of Leeds student, said: “The theme of the competition is to create a cocktail based on a memorable experience, and mine is walking through the wonderful Tianshan Market, in Shanghai, which has more than 100 different tea stores.

“I’ve never entered a cocktail competition before, and I certainly didn’t think I’d reach this stage. In the UK finals, the three judges, who said they absolutely loved the flavour and presentation, awarded me a combined score of 289 out of a maximum of 300.

“I’ve really enjoyed the experience so far and can’t wait for the global finals. I’d like to thank our drinks development manager, Calum Anderson, for all his support. He has been absolutely fantastic and gave me the confidence to experiment with different ideas and flavours.”

In France, she will be competing against mixologists from 42 different countries but victory will secure her a cheque for €5,000, a trip to Portugal to visit the Monin Yuzu plantation and a Monin bar tour, as well as training in a selected European city.

Victory in the UK heat has already secured her an all-expenses paid trip to the three-day Berlin Bar Show next month.

Calum Anderson said: “Anna’s cocktail is simply brilliant and I’m incredibly proud of her making it through to the global finals. It’s a tremendous achievement, and having won in the regional and UK rounds, she’s now in a with a great chance of winning the overall competition.