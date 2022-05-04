D-day looms for plans for fancy 'London'-style cocktail bar in Leeds city centre

The London Cocktail Club, which has 15 bars spread across the capital and surrounding area, wants to open a new venture on South Parade, off Park Row, in Leeds city centre.

Reead more: New Mediterranean takeaway needs permission from Leeds City CouncilThe premises was formerly home to the Stockdales of Yorkshire restaurant, which announced it was permanently closing in July 2020, having never reopened after the first lockdown.

The bar has asked Leeds City Council for an alcohol licence to serve drinks until 3am each day of the week.

The bar would be on the site of the former Stockdale's restaurant. (Pic: Google)

But the council’s own environmental health team has objected to the application, for fear of the impact on neighbours living in the area.

A decision on whether or not to approve the licence will be made at a hearing next Tuesday.

In her written statement ahead of the hearing, senior officer Vanessa Holroyd said: “South Parade is a fairly quiet street in the city centre with several restaurants, offices and flats.

“It is in close proximity to Greek Street which has many restaurants and late-night bars and we regularly receive noise complaints from residents who live in Greek Street concerning loud music late at night.

“The character of this street would be changed should this licence be granted and would likely encourage more late-night music and drinking venues causing public nuisance to all the residents who live in this street.”

Ms Holroyd added that there would be “Potential for noise disturbance from patrons (sitting outside drinking and smoking) and from music breakout when the doors are opened.

“No condition has been offered to restrict the use of the outside area.”

Ms Holroyd said that it would be “extremely difficult” to retrofit noise insulation features within the building.

In their licensing application, the London Cocktail Club listed 47 separate conditions they would happily abide by, including reminding customers to “refrain from shouting and anti-social behaviour when necessary.”

They added that the facilities would be “designed and operated so as to prevent the transmission of audible noise or perceptible vibration through the fabric of the building or structure to adjoining properties.”