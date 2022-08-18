University of Leeds 'deeply concerned' by 34-year Saudi Arabia prison sentence for Salma al-Shehab
The University of Leeds has said it is “deeply concerned” following the jailing of student Salma al-Shehab for 34 years in her native Saudi Arabia.
According to a translation of the court records seen by The Guardian, she was accused of “assisting those who seek to cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security by following their Twitter accounts”.
Reports state that as well as being jailed, the 34-year-old mum to two young children has also been handed a 34-year travel ban that will follow her prison sentence.
A postgraduate researcher, she was in the final year of her PhD studies in the School of Medicine at the University of Leeds.
A spokesperson for the university said: “We are deeply concerned to learn of this recent development in Salma’s case and we are seeking advice on whether there is anything we can do to support her.
"Our thoughts remain with Salma, her family, and her friends among our close-knit community of postgraduate researchers.”
The Guardian’s report outlines that she returned to Saudi Arabia on a holiday in December 2020 and was intending to bring her husband and children back to the United Kingdom with her.
However, she was called in for questioning by Saudi authorities and then arrested and tried.
She reportedly sometimes retweeted tweets which called for the release of political prisoners posted by Saudi dissidents living in exile.
The Guardian’s coverage also suggests she supported the case of prominent Saudi feminist activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who lives under a travel ban and was allegedly tortured for supporting women’s driving rights.
It is reported that Ms al-Shehab may be able to appeal.