National Fish & Chip Awards 2024: Leeds chippy The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet named among top 20 in country
The National Fish & Chip Awards are heating up as only 20 chippies remain in the Takeaway of the Year category.
Flying the flag for Leeds is The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet, which has shaken off 20 others in the shortlist to be among the top 20.
All business owners have shown excellence in the areas of industry and product expertise, environmental and sustainable business methods, employer accountability, and providing the tastiest high-quality food, to name a few of the judging criteria.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The category, which is sponsored by BDSigns, Florigo, Friars Pride, Henry Colbeck, McWhinney’s Sausages, Seafood from Iceland, Smales and V A Whitley, is said to be the toughest of them all.
There’s another round of in-depth reviews to come, which will see the official judges eliminate 10 more of the competitors.
Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which organises the awards, said: “The National Fish & Chip Awards inspects entrants’ businesses to such an intricate level as there is a duty of care to ensure industry standards and practices are upheld to the highest degree.
“The ultimate goal is to produce fish and chips that customers want to eat time and time again but doing so sustainably for the environment and business longevity.
“Our 20 shortlisted chippies are showing their mettle, and we hope they are feeling proud to have made it this far and we are thrilled to be part of their growth experience.’’
The top 20 edging closer to the Takeaway of the Year award are:
- Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro, Cornwall
- Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington, County Durham
- The Hook of Clacton, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
- Taylors, Stockport, Greater Manchester
- Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Eastleigh, Hampshire
- Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate, Kent
- Westend Fish and Chips, Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire
- Elite on the Bail, Lincoln, Lincolnshire
- Brockley’s Rock, Brockley, London
- French’s Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
- Angell’s Fisheries, Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire
- Seafare Guildford, Surrey
- The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet, Yorkshire
- Mister C’s, Selby, Yorkshire
- The Scrap Box, York, Yorkshire
- Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
- Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
- The Fish Works, Largs, Ayrshire
- Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech, Anglesey
- Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff, Glamorgan