A Leeds chippy has been named among the top 20 in the country.

The National Fish & Chip Awards are heating up as only 20 chippies remain in the Takeaway of the Year category.

Flying the flag for Leeds is The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet, which has shaken off 20 others in the shortlist to be among the top 20.

All business owners have shown excellence in the areas of industry and product expertise, environmental and sustainable business methods, employer accountability, and providing the tastiest high-quality food, to name a few of the judging criteria.

The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet. Photo: National Federation of Fish Friers | National Federation of Fish Friers)

The category, which is sponsored by BDSigns, Florigo, Friars Pride, Henry Colbeck, McWhinney’s Sausages, Seafood from Iceland, Smales and V A Whitley, is said to be the toughest of them all.

There’s another round of in-depth reviews to come, which will see the official judges eliminate 10 more of the competitors.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which organises the awards, said: “The National Fish & Chip Awards inspects entrants’ businesses to such an intricate level as there is a duty of care to ensure industry standards and practices are upheld to the highest degree.

“The ultimate goal is to produce fish and chips that customers want to eat time and time again but doing so sustainably for the environment and business longevity.

“Our 20 shortlisted chippies are showing their mettle, and we hope they are feeling proud to have made it this far and we are thrilled to be part of their growth experience.’’

The top 20 edging closer to the Takeaway of the Year award are:

Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro, Cornwall

Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington, County Durham

The Hook of Clacton, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex

Taylors, Stockport, Greater Manchester

Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Eastleigh, Hampshire

Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate, Kent

Westend Fish and Chips, Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire

Elite on the Bail, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Brockley’s Rock, Brockley, London

French’s Fish Shop, Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Angell’s Fisheries, Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire

Seafare Guildford, Surrey

The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet, Yorkshire

Mister C’s, Selby, Yorkshire

The Scrap Box, York, Yorkshire

Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

The Fish Works, Largs, Ayrshire

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech, Anglesey

Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff, Glamorgan