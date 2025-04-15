Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fish and chip restaurant near Leeds has been ranked among the 40 best in the UK as it gears up for a rush of hungry customers this Good Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet has been featured on the list, which has been compiled by the National Federation of Fish Fryers, which in turn runs the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Owner Jonathan France, who opened the chippy in 2018, said that he and the team were “absolutely delighted” with the news, which has come days ahead of their busiest day of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fish Bank has been a regular feature at the National Fish and Chip Awards in recent years, with Mr France saying that the spot is renowned for its top quality food.

He said: “We’ve got a really good, modern looking shop but it’s mainly because we focus on the star of the show, the fish and chips.

Jonathan France, owner of The Fish Bank in Sherburn-in-Elmet, said he and the team were "absolutely delighted" to be featured among the top 40 in the UK. | Handout

“What everyone wants is crispy, thin batter and the fish has got to be white and fresh, with traditional chips in beef dripping, and that’s what we aim for by focussing on fish and chips to be the main thing.”

Mr France added that now it is “all about getting it right on Good Friday”, which is the busiest day of the year for chippies up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We will be fully staffed up, the music will be on and we’ll be ready to serve.

“It’s always the busiest day of the year and we love it.”

He advised those planning to have fish and chips on Good Friday to order through click and collect where possible to avoid queueing.

Eating fish on Good Friday is a tradition that harks back to the Roman Catholic custom of not eating warm-blooded animals on Fridays and to also acknowledge the death of Jesus.

Similarly, Christianity recognises that Jesus died for our sins on Good Friday. And, while it’s not a biblical requirement, some people choose to abstain from meat on the anniversary of Christ’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Federation of Fish Friers’ president and one of the awards organisers, Andrew Crook says: “Good Friday is a huge trading day on the fish and chip shop calendar when businesses across the country welcome hundreds of customers through their doors keen to enjoy this holiday staple.

“Making the top 40 fish and chip Takeaway of the Year list is a huge achievement for these outlets that have all worked extremely hard to make it on there and all of which have had to go through a rigorous judging process by a panel of fish and chip experts.

“Each and every one will be dishing up delicious portions of the finest fish and chips so if you’re lucky enough to live locally to one of the shops mentioned or are keen to visit one, then it’s 100% worth it.”