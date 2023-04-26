Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds rooftop bar East Parade Social taken over by If Up North with secret password for entry

A secret rooftop bar in Leeds has been taken over by IF...Up North, with the revamped venue opening this weekend.

By abbey maclure
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read

The independent cafe and bar group has announced its takeover of the former East Parade Social, located on top of co-working space Avenue HQ. The new bar promises specialty cocktails, live DJs and stunning rooftop views over Leeds city centre.

IF...Rooftop will open on Saturday at noon in time for the Bank Holiday weekend. The bar’s secret entrance is located on Park Cross Street, off East Parade, and the only way to enter is via a unique code revealed weekly on the IF...Rooftop Instagram. The bar will operate as walk-in only, so customers are advised to get there early.

Stephen Tyldesley, owner of IF…Up North, said: “We’re really excited to unveil IF… ROOFTOP to the public. We’ve got big plans including more drinks, better beats and bigger vibes than ever before. We can’t wait to see you all at IF…ROOFTOP this summer.”

IF Up North has announced it has taken over the former East Parade Social, with the revamped bar set to reopen this weekendIF Up North has announced it has taken over the former East Parade Social, with the revamped bar set to reopen this weekend
IF Up North has announced it has taken over the former East Parade Social, with the revamped bar set to reopen this weekend

The rooftop bar will be the fifth Leeds venue by If...Up North, which was established in 2016, and its second bar after the launch of If Bar in Call Lane last year. The venues offer everything from breakfast and specialty coffee to bottomless lunch and grazing boards.

IF Rooftop will be offering the chance to win a £100 bar tab to spend this Bank Holiday weekend, with more information available on its Instagram page. The bar is a partnership with Avenue HQ, an award-winning workspace that includes private offices, hot-desking, meeting rooms, event spaces and virtual services.

