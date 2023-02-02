Sky Lounge Leeds: We go inside the DoubleTree by Hilton rooftop bar with unrivalled views of the city
Perched at the top of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, the Sky Lounge offers unrivalled views across Leeds.
From Leeds Town Hall and LGI to Elland Road and even the Yorkshire Moors on a good day, the rooftop bar boasts a panoramic look at the changing skyline of the city. The hotel’s director of sales, Sarah Hawkins, has revealed what it’s like to work at the Sky Lounge – from “spectacular” nights watching the sky light up on Bonfire Night and New Year’s Eve, to days when the hotel is immersed in clouds.
She said: “It’s a beautiful setting. I can remember the hotel being built - 14 years ago - and I remember all the hype with the Sky Lounge and where the hotel was going to be. Well before I started working here I was straight to the venue and looking at the amazing views. Then I got the opportunity to start working here eight years ago.”
We go inside the Sky Lounge to see the views for ourselves – and find out what it’s like to work there. Watch the video above as Sarah takes us on a tour around the rooftop bar.