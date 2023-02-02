From Leeds Town Hall and LGI to Elland Road and even the Yorkshire Moors on a good day, the rooftop bar boasts a panoramic look at the changing skyline of the city. The hotel’s director of sales, Sarah Hawkins, has revealed what it’s like to work at the Sky Lounge – from “spectacular” nights watching the sky light up on Bonfire Night and New Year’s Eve, to days when the hotel is immersed in clouds.

She said: “It’s a beautiful setting. I can remember the hotel being built - 14 years ago - and I remember all the hype with the Sky Lounge and where the hotel was going to be. Well before I started working here I was straight to the venue and looking at the amazing views. Then I got the opportunity to start working here eight years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We go inside the Sky Lounge to see the views for ourselves – and find out what it’s like to work there. Watch the video above as Sarah takes us on a tour around the rooftop bar.