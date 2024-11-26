Amazing Gyoza Leeds: New Japanese eatery opens in Kirkgate Market's newly refurbished 1875 Hall
Amazing Gyoza has opened in Leeds Kirkgate Market, taking a spot in one of the newly refurbished units in the 1875 Hall.
Customers can expect a range of gyozas from classic cabbage and pork to cheesy corn and chicken.
A selection of sides are also available including chicken katsu curry rice, fries and corn.
Its launch was announced via the market’s official social media channels.
The full Facebook post said: “Want another newbie?
“It's lunchtime so let's share news of yet another new opening here at Leeds Markets
“Amazing Gyoza have just opened in one of our newly refurbished units. Selling a range of Gyoza with sides.”
This is the latest of a string of new openings recently announced at the market. In recent weeks, many businesses have moved into the 1904 Hall including a new bakery, a Colombian cafe and a Spanish restaurant.
