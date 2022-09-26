Students in Leeds can bag themselves a free meal at Wagamama tomorrow as the popular eatery celebrates National Katsu Curry day.

The Asian food restaurant chain, with multiple branches in Leeds, is rewarding its noodle union members (the brand’s very own student society) - with free katsu curries worth up to £12 at its restaurants across the country - which also coincides with the start of the university term.

Wagamama says the noodle union is a safe and inclusive space where wagamama connects with students and bringing them fresh and exclusive content, offers, events and more all year round.

How to get a free Katsu Curry at Wagamama

All students need to do is enter their student email address at noodleunion.wagamama.com to qualify.

The first 50 students to arrive at any wagamama restaurant between 3pm and 5pm on the day, will receive one free katsu curry - chicken katsu, yasai katsu, hot katsu or vegatsu.

To be eligible, students must dine in and show proof of student ID and noodle union membership - a whatsapp or email for example.

Furthermore, katsu fans at one to-be-announced restaurant will experience a surprise visit from self-confessed wagamama super-fan, Niko Omilana himself.

Wagamama has appointed the former London mayoral candidate, Omilana, as the President of its noodle union.

He said: “As one of my first acts as noodle union president, I’m proud to announce free katsu to mark National Katsu Curry Day – a day to celebrate across the nation as we come together in honour of all things katsu.

“Make sure to sign up to the noodle union so that you don’t miss out on a free katsu curry and other epic prizes throughout the year!”