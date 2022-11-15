4. Pump it up

Appleyard’s petrol station opened on the site in 1932, and had numerous pumps around the building. It now seems absurd to have a petrol station in the middle of the roundabout, but the roads in the area were far less busy in those days, as cars were not as widely used. This photo was taken in 1967 from the arches at the nearby Quarry Hill Flats.

Photo: Leeds Libraries - leodis.net