Anyone from Leeds may have spent many a lazy moment pondering the curious hexagonal building which sits on the Eastgate roundabout in Leeds city centre.
It may surprise you to know that the site was once a petrol station, and has only been around since the 1930s.
With the help of Leeds Libraries, we take a look at the history of the strange, tiny building on Eastgate roundabout.
1. History time
The building has had an interesting history.
Photo: With kind permission of Leeds Libraries - www.leodis.net
2. Standing tall
The site, having been Grade II listed in 1996, now stands empty but is in remarkably good condition.
Photo: Richard Beecham
3. Eastgate Roundabout
The building was opened in 1932, having been designed by famous architect Sir Reginald Blomfield – who was responsible for the Goldsmiths College building and the layout of Regent Street in London. The particulars of the listing by Historic England are that the building remains red brick, with “ashlar details, copper and slate roof”.
Photo: Leeds Libraries - leodis.net
4. Pump it up
Appleyard’s petrol station opened on the site in 1932, and had numerous pumps around the building. It now seems absurd to have a petrol station in the middle of the roundabout, but the roads in the area were far less busy in those days, as cars were not as widely used. This photo was taken in 1967 from the arches at the nearby Quarry Hill Flats.
Photo: Leeds Libraries - leodis.net