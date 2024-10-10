8 lovely pictures inside Leeds' newest all day cafe bar Hesco Lounge in Roundhay

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

Take a look inside Leeds’ newest cafe bar.

Hesco Lounge opened yesterday (October 9) in the former Banyan venue in Street Lane, Roundhay.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

It’s from the team behind Bianco Lounge in the White Rose Shopping Centre and has the same concept - an all-day cafe bar with a menu fit for everyone.

Here are 8 pictures inside Hesco Lounge.

Hesco Lounge opened yesterday (October 9) in the former Banyan site in Roundhay.

1. Hesco Lounge

Hesco Lounge opened yesterday (October 9) in the former Banyan site in Roundhay. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
It is owned by West Country-based group Loungers, which also own Bianco Lounge in the White Rose Shopping Centre and Caballero Lounge in the Springs.

2. Hesco Lounge

It is owned by West Country-based group Loungers, which also own Bianco Lounge in the White Rose Shopping Centre and Caballero Lounge in the Springs. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Hesco Lounge aspires to be a home from home and offers food for all tastes with a varied and innovative all-day menu.

3. Hesco Lounge

Hesco Lounge aspires to be a home from home and offers food for all tastes with a varied and innovative all-day menu. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The menu features everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken with vegan and gluten-free alternatives.

4. Hesco Lounge

The menu features everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken with vegan and gluten-free alternatives. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
There are also a range of drinks on offer as Hesco Lounge.

5. Hesco Lounge

There are also a range of drinks on offer as Hesco Lounge. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Particular attention has been paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer.

6. Hesco Lounge

Particular attention has been paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice