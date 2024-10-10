1. Hesco Lounge
Hesco Lounge opened yesterday (October 9) in the former Banyan site in Roundhay. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
It is owned by West Country-based group Loungers, which also own Bianco Lounge in the White Rose Shopping Centre and Caballero Lounge in the Springs. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Hesco Lounge aspires to be a home from home and offers food for all tastes with a varied and innovative all-day menu. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The menu features everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken with vegan and gluten-free alternatives. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
There are also a range of drinks on offer as Hesco Lounge. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Particular attention has been paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
