Restaurant Bar and Grill Leeds: City Square restaurant reopens after £2m refurbishment
A Leeds restaurant has reopened after a £2m refurbishment, featuring a bar made from honey onyx marble and luxurious leather banquettes.
Restaurant Bar and Grill, on City Square, closed on July 3 for a dramatic makeover that saw improvements at both the inside and outside of the ornate building, as well as an upgraded kitchen.
In total, the transformation of the building, that stands opposite Leeds City Station, took more than 10,000 hours. The restaurant’s open plan layout is bound to impress diners returning after the closure.
Have a look inside the reimagined space –
1 / 3