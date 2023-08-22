Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Restaurant Bar and Grill Leeds: City Square restaurant reopens after £2m refurbishment

A Leeds restaurant has reopened after a £2m refurbishment, featuring a bar made from honey onyx marble and luxurious leather banquettes.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Restaurant Bar and Grill, on City Square, closed on July 3 for a dramatic makeover that saw improvements at both the inside and outside of the ornate building, as well as an upgraded kitchen.

In total, the transformation of the building, that stands opposite Leeds City Station, took more than 10,000 hours. The restaurant’s open plan layout is bound to impress diners returning after the closure.

Have a look inside the reimagined space –

Housed in the Old Post Office building opposite Leeds City Station, the restaurant’s new look was inspired by the grandeur of spaces such as the Grand Central Station in New York.

1. Restaurant Bar and Grill

Photo: James Hardisty

Restaurant Bar and Grill reopened on Sunday (August 20), serving brunch, lunch and dinner, with spaces for private parties and events too.

2. Restaurant Bar and Grill

Photo: James Hardisty

The open-plan layout that was introduced as part of the renovation has created more space.

3. Restaurant Bar and Grill

Photo: James Hardisty

The restaurant's olive-green leather banquettes were created using 160 premium leather hides.

4. Restaurant Bar and Grill

Photo: James Hardisty

