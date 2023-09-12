A popular Japanese-style souffle pancake and dessert cafe is set to open its doors in Leeds city centre.

Fuwa Fuwa, meaning “Fluffy Fluffy” is North America’s largest souffle pancake and dessert cafe, and is now expanding across the UK.

Customers will be able to watch as their light and fluffy pancakes are made and covered in their favourite toppings, before dining in or taking away. Pancakes are served with a number of toppings, including Nutella, Tiramisu, Biscoff, Creme Brulee blueberries, and cheese, served alongside speciality gelato and all-day drip coffee.

Hussein Umar, UK Development Lead at Fluffy Fluffy UK, commented: “We can’t wait to bring our Fluffy Fluffy pancakes to Leeds - this will be our fourth site in the UK and we can't think of a better city to make our home as we kick off our journey in Yorkshire.

“We’re delighted to have secured such a prestigious spot on The Headrow right in the heart of the city, and are looking forward to bringing the Fluffy Fluffy fun to the city. We have lots of new products and innovations in the pipeline too so watch this space for updates.”

Having already opened cafes in Manchester, Reading and Leicester, the new 1,331sq ft Leeds location will be Fluffy Fluffy’s “most stunning store yet”, with the brand’s signature ‘open-kitchen’ concept taking shape in the Grade II listed building at 62 The Headrow.