Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Japanese-style souffle pancake brand Fluffy Fluffy will officially be opening its doors at the Light on the Headrow from 12pm next Saturday (November 11).

To celebrate their grand opening, Fluffy Fluffy will be serving 100 free soft drinks to the first guests who arrive as well as spot prize pancakes. Guests will be able to choose from a number of refreshing sodas on the menu, including Raspberry, Yuzu and Mango. Select lucky customers on the day will also be chosen at random to receive a completely free pancake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hussein Umar, UK Development Lead at Fluffy Fluffy UK, said: “We’re working super hard behind the scenes to ensure this is our most epic opening yet and we can’t wait to announce some of the fantastic plans we have in the pipeline for our opening day. Also keep your eyes peeled for news on brand new additions to the menu, as we’ll be revealing all very soon. Watch this space.”

Japanese-style souffle pancake brand Fluffy Fluffy will officially be opening its doors next weekend. Credit @eyesofaamz

Fluffy Fluffy’s souffle pancakes have been causing a stir ever since opening their first UK site in Manchester last October. Since then, Fluffy Fluffy have opened up two more stores in Leicester and Reading. Each pancake is hand-made to order with fresh ingredients.