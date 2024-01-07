3 . Fuji Hiro

This cafe-style Japanese noodle bar in the Merrion Centre is one of the best places in Leeds for ramen and noodles. It has a 4.4 star rating from 673 Google reviews. Japanese noodle dishes begin at £7.20 while ramen dishes start at £9.95. A range of rice dishes, sushi and bento boxes are also available. Photo: Geha Pandey