January can be tight for many but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a delicious meal this month.
And we have rounded up 14 of the best-rated places in Leeds with budget-friendly menus across a variety of cuisines.
1. Best places to visit when on a budget
Here are 14 of the best places to visit when on a budget this month. Photo: National World
2. Hooyah Burgers
Hooyah Burgers, in the city centre, is one of the best places in Leeds to grab a burger. It has a 4.7 star rating from 327 Google reviews and serves buttermilk chicken breast in sweet brioche buns, loaded fries and a range of sides including onion rings. Its 'build your own burger' offering starts at £9.99. Photo: Geha Pandey
3. Fuji Hiro
This cafe-style Japanese noodle bar in the Merrion Centre is one of the best places in Leeds for ramen and noodles. It has a 4.4 star rating from 673 Google reviews. Japanese noodle dishes begin at £7.20 while ramen dishes start at £9.95. A range of rice dishes, sushi and bento boxes are also available. Photo: Geha Pandey
4. Fat Annie's
Fat Annie's is one of many places within the market that is fantastic value for money. This American style street food vendor serves burgers, hot dogs, shakes and fries. Prices for burgers and hot dogs range between £6-8. Photo: William Matthews
5. Poco Sicilian Street Food
Poco Sicilian Street Food has three venues across the city including Kirkstall Road, Lands Lane and Otley Road. This popular eatery has a 4.7 star rating from 706 Google reviews. It serves pizza al taglio from £5.20 and pasta dishes from £7.80. Photo: Mavish Diaries
6. Jino's Thai Cafe
Jino's Thai Cafe is a popular street food restaurant in Headingley. It has a 4.5 star rating from 634 Google reviews. The family-run BYOB restaurant serves soups from £6.95 and stir fries from £10.95. Sharing platters are available from £11.95. Photo: Gary Longbottom