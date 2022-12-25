Rave reviews about both the city centre and Chapel Allerton restaurants had me salivating at the prospect of seeing what all the fuss was about. Upon entering, the excitement did not dissipate. Despite the restaurant being incredibly busy, we were seated instantly by welcoming staff, who were able to give us an enticing view of the huge pizza oven and the chefs at work.

In true Naples style, Rudy’s double ferments the dough over 24 hours and then cooks it in just 60 seconds. They market the pizzas as ‘soft, light and floppy’, and it was with the lack of structural integrity that I struggled.

One of the reasons I was so keen to visit was that I wanted to sample a different style of pizza to what I had tried before. I had enjoyed classic stonebaked ones with sturdy and crispy bases. I had eaten pizzas from American chains that would make an Italian food aficionado weep. I had eaten ones from establishments that also serve kebabs, curry and fish and chips at 3am. I wanted to try something new.

In true Naples style, Rudy's double ferments the dough over 24 hours and then cooks it in just 60 seconds. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Unfortunately, the soft and doughy style just wasn’t for me. I cannot criticise Rudy’s much as the pizza was very much as described – soft, light and floppy. I opted for a calabrese, which featured fior di latte and spicy nduja, and the toppings were beautiful. However, it wasn’t easy to keep the toppings on without resorting to folding and I just found it too chewy. I did, however, love the crust. It was raised and slightly charred with an airy interior and was certainly a highlight.

Although I discovered a personal dislike of the soft and doughy pizzas, the visit was by no means an unpleasant one. Staff were friendly, meanwhile the general atmosphere in the spacious yet intimate venue was lively on a busy Friday night. Also, for a city centre restaurant with such a burgeoning reputation, I thought £10.90 for my pizza represented decent value.

It may not have lived up to my expectations but if you are a fan of soft pizzas, it will most likely live up to yours.

Factfile

I visited the branch on New Station Street. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Address: 2 New Station St, Leeds LS1 5DL

Telephone: 0113 834 9697

Opening hours: Monday - Thursday: 12pm - 9:30pm, Friday - Saturday: 12pm - 9:45pm, Sunday: 12pm – 9pm

Website: rudyspizza.co.uk/pizzerias/newstationst

Scores

Food: 5/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 7/10

Service: 8/10

