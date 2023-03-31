I have always enjoyed spicy food and generally venture to the hotter end of the scale when it comes to curries. I even choose the ‘hot’ level of spice at Nando’s. The reason I have started by trying to prove I can handle spice with some quickfire ‘brags’ will soon become clear.

The ‘Kirkgate Reaper’ hot dog is available at plant-based American-style street food café Fat Annie’s in Kirkgate Market. It features fried onions, crispy onions, jalapenos, cheese and extra hot sriracha sauce, as well as Carolina Reaper sauce, which contains the world’s hottest pepper.

I made arrangements with Fat Annie’s for me to try the hot dog and discover for myself just how spicy it was. Full of misplaced confidence in my ability to handle spice, I visited the café to take it on and even decided it would be a good idea to capture the challenge on camera.

The 'Kirkgate Reaper' is available at Fat Annie's in Kirkgate Market.

I think it took two or three bites for me to realise I was in over my head. The hot dog was incredibly tasty but the heat was intense, quickly rendering me a red-faced and sniffling rabbit in the headlights as onlookers enjoyed my struggle.

There was no hiding – I was sat on a table in Kirkgate Market’s food hall in the early afternoon. With every sharp intake of breath and huge gulp of water, I became all the more aware I was also on camera. Thousands were going to see me struggle my way through a spicy hot dog.

