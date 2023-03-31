Fat Annie's Leeds: I tasted the hot dog dubbed 'the world's hottest' - and couldn't believe how spicy it was
When a Leeds café launched a new hot dog with sauce containing the world’s hottest pepper, I was intrigued.
I have always enjoyed spicy food and generally venture to the hotter end of the scale when it comes to curries. I even choose the ‘hot’ level of spice at Nando’s. The reason I have started by trying to prove I can handle spice with some quickfire ‘brags’ will soon become clear.
The ‘Kirkgate Reaper’ hot dog is available at plant-based American-style street food café Fat Annie’s in Kirkgate Market. It features fried onions, crispy onions, jalapenos, cheese and extra hot sriracha sauce, as well as Carolina Reaper sauce, which contains the world’s hottest pepper.
I made arrangements with Fat Annie’s for me to try the hot dog and discover for myself just how spicy it was. Full of misplaced confidence in my ability to handle spice, I visited the café to take it on and even decided it would be a good idea to capture the challenge on camera.
I think it took two or three bites for me to realise I was in over my head. The hot dog was incredibly tasty but the heat was intense, quickly rendering me a red-faced and sniffling rabbit in the headlights as onlookers enjoyed my struggle.
There was no hiding – I was sat on a table in Kirkgate Market’s food hall in the early afternoon. With every sharp intake of breath and huge gulp of water, I became all the more aware I was also on camera. Thousands were going to see me struggle my way through a spicy hot dog.
Despite this, I soldiered on and finished the hot dog before kindly, and mercifully, being offered a milkshake to ease the burning sensation in my mouth. The ‘Kirkgate Reaper’ is a spice lover’s dream – bursting with flavour and heat. However, it provided me with a humbling confirmation that I cannot compete in the big leagues when it comes to spicy food challenges. Therefore, I will cling to the fact I can manage ‘hot’ chicken at Nando’s. Just let me have it.