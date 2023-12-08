14 gorgeous pictures inside Leeds deli The Cheesy Living Co's new site in Oakwood serving charcuterie boards
In October, The Cheesy Living Co, housed in the Corn Exchange, announced it will be taking over The Pantry site in Roundhay Road, Oakwood.
And on December 1, the deli opened its doors to its second site.
The Cheese Living Co announced its opening on its social media channels. A post on Instagram said: “It’s been a crazy six weeks turning this place into somewhere we can now proudly call home and we can’t wait to share it with you. The excitement we’ve felt from everybody that’s stopped by to say hello so far has driven us to make it the best it can be!”
It added: “The local community here has made us feel so welcomed and we feel so lucky to be here.”
A number of other independent Leeds businesses will be getting involved – and this second site will be offering fresh coffee from Chipp Coffee Co, pastries and bread from Leeds Bread Coop, draft beer from North Brewing Co as well as wines on tap, provided by sustainable wine solutions.
The venue will host supper clubs, tasting and creative workshops, taking advantage of the larger space they have available.