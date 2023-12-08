A popular Leeds cheese deli has now opened its doors and will be operating as a “shop by day” and “bar by night”.

And on December 1, the deli opened its doors to its second site.

The Cheese Living Co announced its opening on its social media channels. A post on Instagram said: “It’s been a crazy six weeks turning this place into somewhere we can now proudly call home and we can’t wait to share it with you. The excitement we’ve felt from everybody that’s stopped by to say hello so far has driven us to make it the best it can be!”

It added: “The local community here has made us feel so welcomed and we feel so lucky to be here.”

A number of other independent Leeds businesses will be getting involved – and this second site will be offering fresh coffee from Chipp Coffee Co, pastries and bread from Leeds Bread Coop, draft beer from North Brewing Co as well as wines on tap, provided by sustainable wine solutions.

The venue will host supper clubs, tasting and creative workshops, taking advantage of the larger space they have available.

1 . Inside the Cheesy Living Co 13 pictures inside the Cheesy Living Co's new site in Oakwood. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . The Cheesy Living Co The Cheesy Living Co has opened its second shop, located on Roundhay Road, Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . The Cheesy Living Co The new venue said it will operate as a “cheese shop by day [and a] cheese bar by night”. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . The Cheesy Living Co Customers can build their own boards for as little as £14.95. It comes with gourmet crackers, olives, pickles, sun-dried tomatoes, chutney, relish and honey. A range of meat is also available - from pork to duck. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . The Cheesy Living Co have opened their second shop located on Roundhay Road, Roundhay, near Oakwood Clock, Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 7th December 2023. The new cheese shop has everything its first site does, which is located in the Corn Exchange. Pictured are the hot sauces available. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales