Neighbourhood, based at the city's South Bank, features a coffee shop alongside Mexican street food and a new events space.
With North Star coffee in a sleek North Bar, fresh tacos from Tacos y Màs, and creativity at events space The Attic, we were given an exclusive look around the venue.
Here are 13 of the best pictures inside the new space -
1. Neighbourhood
Neighbourhood is a brand new co-working space is set to open in Leeds, complete with a bar and events space. | James Hardisty
2. Neighbourhood
The team, including co-community managers Rufus Stewart and Bonnie Milnes, are based at the site of a former club, cafe and co-working space on Sheaf Street at Leeds' South Bank. | James Hardisty
3. Neighbourhood
It also includes events space The Attic, which was previously based on Kirkstall Road and was founded by David Brown. | James Hardisty
4. Neighbourhood
The new space will house the city’s latest North Bar, which will be open daily with coffee from North Star and pastries from popular city centre coffee shop Laynes, as well as natural wines from Wayward and a range of world beers. | James Hardisty
5. Neighbourhood
Rufus Stewart and Bonnie Milnes will manage the co-working space. | James Hardisty
6. Neighbourhood
The team have been busy working in the building to create an events space that can be tailored to provide a venue for live music, art, dance, photography and film. | James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.