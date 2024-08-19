Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new co-working space is set to open in Leeds, complete with a bar and events space.

Neighbourhood, on Sheaf Street, will feature a top coffee shop alongside Mexican street food on offer to visitors.

It will be based at the site of a former club, cafe and co-working space at Leeds' South Bank.

David Brown, founder of The Attic. | JMA Photography

The new space will house the city’s latest North Bar, which will be open daily with coffee from North Star and pastries from popular city centre coffee shop Laynes, as well as natural wines from Wayward and a range of world beers.

Tacos y Màs will also serve fresh tacos during the week and Mexican breakfast on weekends.

Alongside the work space and bar, the building is set to be the new home of Leeds events space The Attic, that was previously based on Kirkstall Road.

The team have been busy working in the building to create an events space that can be tailored to provide a venue for live music, art, dance, photography and film.

In addition, The Attic team has created new areas including practice, teaching and songwriting rooms to complement the main room.

Neighbourhood co-working community managers Rufus Stewart and Bonnie Milnes. | JMA Photography

Bonnie Milnes, community manager at Neighbourhood, said: “Myself and co-community manager Rufus Stewart can’t wait to share Neighbourhood’s new brand with Leeds.

"Although the former club and café Sheaf Street holds so many happy memories, we are confident that our residents will love the new line-up.

"Neighbourhood will be the same creative co-working space but with a new name that represents our community, in what promises to be a revitalised area of town.

"Together the three businesses offer all Leeds needs: a place to create, a place to play, and a place to connect with one another over fantastic food and drinks.”

Co-founder of North, Christian Townsley, said: “This is an exciting endeavour for North Bar as we look to create a new location on the South Bank of Leeds in the heart of Aire Park.

"The team has been busy transforming the bar and we can’t wait to have people in to enjoy the award-winning hospitality which has made North Bar such an icon in the city.”

David Brown, founder of The Attic added: “Bringing The Attic to Neighbourhood and becoming part of this new community of creative people who want to collaborate is fantastic.

"Our ambition is that beyond delivering amazing events that support Leeds’ thriving nighttime economy and cultural offer, we can also provide a space for all creatives to hone their craft whether through practice sessions, lessons or just providing them the space to be able to focus and write.”

All three businesses will celebrate their launches with a free community event on Saturday (August 24).