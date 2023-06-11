2 . La Terrasse

The new French-Italian themed restaurant in Oakwood opened its doors on April 7. It's the latest in a series of new additions to Roundhay Road, located next to the popular Indian restaurant Bengal Brasserie. The mouth-watering menu offers a range of dine-in and takeout options from classic pasta dishes like spaghetti bolognese and lasagne to a range of different fish dishes and steak. Photo: James Hardisty