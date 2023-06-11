A whole host of food and drink businesses have arrived in Leeds in 2023 so far.
The city has welcomed everything from Gino D'Acampo’s flagship restaurant to new independent bars, pubs and cafes – and the return of some familiar names. And there are a number of exciting new businesses set to open later this year, from a VIP karaoke bar to a new fried chicken restaurant.
Here are 12 exciting new businesses that have opened in Leeds – and seven more on the way.
2. La Terrasse
The new French-Italian themed restaurant in Oakwood opened its doors on April 7. It's the latest in a series of new additions to Roundhay Road, located next to the popular Indian restaurant Bengal Brasserie. The mouth-watering menu offers a range of dine-in and takeout options from classic pasta dishes like spaghetti bolognese and lasagne to a range of different fish dishes and steak. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Gino D’Acampo Leeds
Celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo opened a new upmarket Italian restaurant and bar in Leeds on April 13. Located in the recently-refurbished Leeds Marriott Hotel, off Boar Lane, the 160-seater open plan restaurant was designed by acclaimed international restaurant designer Bernard Carroll. The menu, designed personally by Gino and his esteemed team of chefs, encompasses classic Italian dishes with a focus on quality ingredients. Photo: Gino D’Acampo Leeds
4. Olive and Thai
The team behind popular Leeds city centre cafe Olive and Rye opened a new Thai restaurant next to the cafe last month. Olive and Thai promises an "inspiring and truly unique" Thai culinary experience, with the menu designed by award-winning Head Chef Non Kratklang. Expect classic Thai signature dishes, special dishes of the day and vegan and gluten free options. Photo: National World