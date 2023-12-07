Entries are now open for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards 2024.

The awards, now in their 15th year, highlight Leeds’ outstanding food and drink sector - crowning the city’s best restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, hotels, takeaways, chefs and more.

It’s a chance to celebrate the accomplishments of the hospitality sector, as well as the hard-working people behind it. Leeds businesses and chefs can now enter on the new Oliver Awards website.

There are 17 awards this year, including the return of Best Brunch and an exciting new category for 2024, Rising Star, which will celebrate the best young or up-and-coming chefs of Leeds.

The winners of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2023 (Photo by Gerard Binks)

The other categories are Best Cafe or Deli, Best Bar, Sustainability Award, Best Speciality, Best World Restaurant, Best Hotel Restaurant, Best Pub or Brewery, Best Takeaway, Best Family-Friendly Award, Newcomer of the Year, Best Customer Service, Best Fine Dining Experience, Outstanding Contribution and Chef of the Year.

All finalists and winners will be eligible for the Overall Restaurant of the Year award, which will be picked by the judges and announced during the ceremony in March.

Launching the awards, YEP Editor Joseph Keith said: “The Yorkshire Evening Post's prestigious Oliver Awards have been the premier annual food and drink celebration in Leeds for many years.

"It's an opportunity for us to recognise the incredible melting pot of culinary and hospitality talent that we're lucky to have here in the city.

YEP Editor Joseph Keith opens last year's Oliver Awards (Photo by Gerard Binks)

"As many independent businesses have faced a turbulent year during the cost of living crisis, there's no better time to underscore the hard work and creativity that goes into making our hospitality scene so special.

"Good luck to everyone entering this year's awards and we look forward to celebrating with you all at the ceremony next year.”

Entries are open until 10pm on Sunday February 11, and businesses can enter as many categories as they like. A panel of industry experts will then review the hundreds of nominations, whittling them down to a shortlist.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy award ceremony in Leeds on Monday March 18, with the venue soon to be announced. ReFood and Chef Works have been confirmed as sponsors of the event.

Last year saw hundreds of entries, with Indian restaurant Prashad coming away with the Overall Restaurant of the Year award.

Former Dakota Hotel executive chef Craig Rogan was crowned Chef of the Year 2023, before going on to open his own restaurant at The Collective in September.

Farrand’s bar won Best Customer Service, while much-loved Rothwell coffee shop Gray’s scooped best Cafe and Deli and Terry George’s Fibre was crowned Best Bar.

How to enter the Oliver Awards 2024

Any business with an LS postcode, and/or in the Leeds City Council district, can enter the 2024 awards. You can find out more about the criteria for each category and submit your entries on the Oliver Awards website.

Businesses can enter as many categories as they like, and judges will be looking for detailed entries that match the category description. Judging will begin once nominations close at 10pm on Sunday February 11.