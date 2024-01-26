4 . The Windmill Inn

The Windmill Inn, located in Wetherby, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 599 Google reviews. A customer at this country pub said: "Great country pub. Best sunday roast I have had in a long time. Great swift friendly service. Could not fault it. Even had a log fire going and the toilets were really clean. Great beer garden at the back which will be nice in summer."