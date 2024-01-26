On the list, there is the Crown Hotel in Boston Spa, a contemporary country pub which features an open kitchen, private dining space, stunning conservatory and landscaped garden.
Here are 11 more country pubs in Leeds and what customers have to say.
1. The Cow & Calf
The Cow & Calf, located in Ilkley, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 2,801 Google reviews. A customer at this country pub said: "Great place with great vibe and great food! We got mushroom and cheese as appetisers and Sunday Trio which was a very excellent Sunday Roast. Everything tasty and compliment each other! Place close to the Ilkley moor so you’ll also have a great scenery." Photo: Marie Pearson
2. The White Hart
The White Hart, located in Otley, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 1,205 Google reviews. A customer at the White Hart said: "Fab little country pub, had lunch and drinks in the garden. Would definitely recommend!"
3. The Fox
The Fox, located in Ilkley, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 794 Google reviews. A customer at this country pub said: "Food was outstanding, the pork belly with scallops was cooked to perfection. Service was prompt and friendly, we will definitely be back."
4. The Windmill Inn
The Windmill Inn, located in Wetherby, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 599 Google reviews. A customer at this country pub said: "Great country pub. Best sunday roast I have had in a long time. Great swift friendly service. Could not fault it.
Even had a log fire going and the toilets were really clean.
Great beer garden at the back which will be nice in summer."
5. The Thack (The Queen O'T owd Thatch)
The Thack, located in South Milford, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 584 Google reviews. A customer at the Thack said: "Wonderful Sunday lunch here. We shared the lamb and beef. Delicious with all the trimmings. Pub is in a charming little village and has great interior decor. Annie served us and she was lovely. Hope to come back."
Photo: The Thack
6. The Chevin Inn
The Chevin Inn, located in Ilkley, has a rating of 4.2 stars from 570 Google reviews. A customer at this country pub said: "A drink with a view! Unbelievable views from the beer garden - love it! Only eaten here once and a bit of tapas. all really nice and staff are always welcoming."