Bridge Road Boston Spa: Huge search launched after 'man seen to fall into water' from bridge in Leeds village
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident, at Bridge Road in Boston Spa, was reported at 11.30pm last night (January 15).
Emergency services, including the National Police Air Service, were quickly mobilised and an extensive search of the water began.
However, nothing has yet been found, although the operation remains ongoing with “specialist resources” involved.
A road closure has been put in place at Bridge Road and High Street as part of the investigation.
In a statement, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Bridge Road at Boston Spa at 11.30pm on Monday January 15 to reports a man had been seen to fall into water there.”
They added: “Nothing was found and extensive searches are going today by police and specialist resources.”