13 of the best places serving festive burgers in Leeds including Almost Famous, The Brunswick and Slap & Pickle

There is no shortage of restaurants, pubs or bars serving juicy burgers in the city.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

And with the festive season upon us, our Leeds favourites have launched their special Christmas menu – so we have rounded up 13 of the best places to grab a festive burger.

Among the best, there is The Brunswick, a Leeds staple in the city centre, Almost Famous, on Great George’s Street, and Slap & Pickle, who have residence across the city including the Wardrobe.

Here are the best places in Leeds to grab a festive burger this Christmas season.

The Canary, in Leeds Dock, is offering bottomless gravy with its festive burgers this Christmas. Four burgers are on offer on this menu, including the Canary Christmas burger made with beef patty, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, 5 spiced slaw, and topped with pigs in blankets on a brioche bun. A vegan burger is also available, made with grilled portobello mushroom, vegan cheese and mayo, and topped with a stuffing ball on a brioche bun. All burgers also arrive with house chips.

The Barnbow, in Cross Gates, also has a festive burger on offer. Its chea-sons greetings burger is a double beef burger topped with panko coated cheese fries, a dollop of cranberry sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing.

BOX Leeds is a sports bar in the city centre. It has a few festive burgers on offer this season. The ultimate BOX Christmas burger is made with pork, crispy pancetta, pulled turkey, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy parsnip straw fries, sage and onion stuffing crumble, sprout slaw and a gravy pot. A vegan alternative is also available, called festive 'no beef' burger, which comes with a meat-free ‘beef’ patty, festive slaw, cranberry mayo, vegan cheese, sage and onion stuffing, and not ‘pigs’ in blanket. A festive hot dog is also available at BOX this Christmas.

Fat Annie's, in Kirkgate Market, has a festive burger on offer this Christmas too. Get stuffed burger arrives with a chicken-style patty, cheese, bac'n, stuffing, red onion pickle and garlic mayo. It is served with a pot of gravy and fries. It is also offering festive special loaded fries, which comes with bac'n, cheese, onion and its house gravy.

Meat Stack, in the city centre, is known for its juicy burgers. The Christmas menu is based on films, and this year the menu is based on Home Alone. Its festive burger, named the cheeseburger: an angel with a dirty face, arrives with a double or triple smashed patties with American cheese, hash brown, sage and onion as well as a spicy cranberry sauce.

