4 . BOX

BOX Leeds is a sports bar in the city centre. It has a few festive burgers on offer this season. The ultimate BOX Christmas burger is made with pork, crispy pancetta, pulled turkey, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy parsnip straw fries, sage and onion stuffing crumble, sprout slaw and a gravy pot. A vegan alternative is also available, called festive 'no beef' burger, which comes with a meat-free ‘beef’ patty, festive slaw, cranberry mayo, vegan cheese, sage and onion stuffing, and not ‘pigs’ in blanket. A festive hot dog is also available at BOX this Christmas. Photo: Luke Musharbash, BOX