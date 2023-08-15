The city centre is home to some of the most loved bars in Leeds – and we have rounded up 11 of the best.

Whether you prefer local pubs serving traditional menus or fancy modern bars with craft cocktails, there is much to choose from in Leeds city centre.

With such a variety, it can be difficult to decide where to visit so we have rounded up 11 of the best city centre pubs and bars according to Google reviews.

Here’s what customers have to say about Below Stairs, often known as a hidden gem for its discrete location and unique cocktail menu, and The Brunswick, a popular pub serving Sunday roasts and more than 50 different beers, as well as nine other hotspots in the city.

1 . 11 of the best Leeds city centre pubs and bars Here are 11 of the best Leeds city centre pubs and bars according to Google reviews - and what customers have to say about them.

2 . The Brunswick The Brunswick on North Street has a rating of 4.6 from 490 Google reviews. One customer said: "Excellent Sunday roast at The Brunswick! Delicious food, great selection of drinks and excellent service. We were served by the lovely waitress Ella who was very kind and accommodating. 10/10 will definitely return."

3 . Duck and Drake Duck and Drake on Kirkgate has a rating of 4.5 from more than 1,305 Google reviews. One visitor said: "What a fabulous, traditional drinking pub with a great atmosphere. Well worth the visit, even if you only go to view the artwork!"

4 . Below Stairs Below Stairs, S Parade, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 355 Google reviews. A customer at Below Stairs said: "Really interesting bar to get a cocktail. Great atmosphere, beautifully decorated venue and friendly staff. Menu was unique and the drinks all tasted really good. Recommend The Individualist cocktail as was tasty and such a fun experience."