4 . Banyan

Banyan, located in City Square, has a number of Christmas-themed drinks on the menu. The 'Winter Berry Pornstar' is made with Cîroc red berry vodka, Chambord raspberry liqueur, strawberry, cranberry, pineapple, lemon and prosecco. 'Before Seven' is described to be a 'peppermint chocolate heaven' made with Cîroc vodka, chocolate, mint, oat milk, white chocolate foam. The 'Sticky Toffee Manhattan' cocktail is made with Haig Club, Cocchi Americano, fruit and spiced nut cordial. A non-alcoholic option is also available this year. Called 'Driving Home For Christmas', this drink is made with Tanqueray 0%, vanilla, winter spice, apple, lime and ginger ale. Photo: James Hardisty