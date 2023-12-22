Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 of the best Leeds bars to grab a festive drink this year including Manahatta, Distrikt and Green Room

Whether you prefer mulled wine or winter cocktails, these Leeds bars have you covered this festive season.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 18:19 GMT

And we have rounded up 13 bars in Leeds that have the best festive cocktails on offer this Christmas.

On the list, there is Manahatta, a Leeds-favourite bar in Greek Street, which has five festive cocktails on offer this year. Green Room, in Wellington Street, has mulled wine and hot chocolate with booze.

1. BOX

BOX, located in Infirmary Street in the city centre, has festive drinks on offer this year. On the menu, there is Jingle Juice, made with tanqueray Seville gin, peach, Shanky’s Whip, salted caramel, pineapple and lemon. Berry Christmas, another drink on the menu, is made with Cîroc red berry vodka, blackberry, chocolate, cinnamon, cranberry and apple. It is served with a toasted marshmallow. Festive sharers are also available at BOX. Photo: Luke Musharbash/BOX

Mad Frans, located in Wellington Street, has a few festive drinks on offer this Christmas. Its bottomless brunch offers mulled wine as well as a range of cocktails. 'Mistletoe Kisses' comes with passionfruit, vanilla vodka, passao and pineapple. 'Santa Baby' is made with vanilla vodka, creme de mure, cranberry, lime and raspberry. 'The Grinch' is made with white rum, Midori, apple juice, sugar, lime and lemonade while 'Bramble' is made with gin and creme de mure.

2. Mad Frans

Mad Frans, located in Wellington Street, has a few festive drinks on offer this Christmas. Its bottomless brunch offers mulled wine as well as a range of cocktails. 'Mistletoe Kisses' comes with passionfruit, vanilla vodka, passao and pineapple. 'Santa Baby' is made with vanilla vodka, creme de mure, cranberry, lime and raspberry. 'The Grinch' is made with white rum, Midori, apple juice, sugar, lime and lemonade while 'Bramble' is made with gin and creme de mure. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Dirty Martini, located in King Street in the city centre, has limited-edition Christmas cocktails available until January. The drink 'White Christmas' is made with Kahlua liqueur, vanilla vodka and Frangelico. There is also 'Mulled Wine Martini' which is made with Plymouth Sloe Gin, Velvet Falernum, red wine, lemon and sugar. The 'Gingerbread Old Fashioned' is made with Jameson Whiskey and gingerbread syrup. Lastly, the 'Christmas Martini' is made with vodka, winter syrup, lemon, cranberry and vegan egg whites.

3. Dirty Martini

Dirty Martini, located in King Street in the city centre, has limited-edition Christmas cocktails available until January. The drink 'White Christmas' is made with Kahlua liqueur, vanilla vodka and Frangelico. There is also 'Mulled Wine Martini' which is made with Plymouth Sloe Gin, Velvet Falernum, red wine, lemon and sugar. The 'Gingerbread Old Fashioned' is made with Jameson Whiskey and gingerbread syrup. Lastly, the 'Christmas Martini' is made with vodka, winter syrup, lemon, cranberry and vegan egg whites. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Banyan, located in City Square, has a number of Christmas-themed drinks on the menu. The 'Winter Berry Pornstar' is made with Cîroc red berry vodka, Chambord raspberry liqueur, strawberry, cranberry, pineapple, lemon and prosecco. 'Before Seven' is described to be a 'peppermint chocolate heaven' made with Cîroc vodka, chocolate, mint, oat milk, white chocolate foam. The 'Sticky Toffee Manhattan' cocktail is made with Haig Club, Cocchi Americano, fruit and spiced nut cordial. A non-alcoholic option is also available this year. Called 'Driving Home For Christmas', this drink is made with Tanqueray 0%, vanilla, winter spice, apple, lime and ginger ale.

4. Banyan

Banyan, located in City Square, has a number of Christmas-themed drinks on the menu. The 'Winter Berry Pornstar' is made with Cîroc red berry vodka, Chambord raspberry liqueur, strawberry, cranberry, pineapple, lemon and prosecco. 'Before Seven' is described to be a 'peppermint chocolate heaven' made with Cîroc vodka, chocolate, mint, oat milk, white chocolate foam. The 'Sticky Toffee Manhattan' cocktail is made with Haig Club, Cocchi Americano, fruit and spiced nut cordial. A non-alcoholic option is also available this year. Called 'Driving Home For Christmas', this drink is made with Tanqueray 0%, vanilla, winter spice, apple, lime and ginger ale. Photo: James Hardisty

Green Room, located in Wellington Street, has a few festive drinks available this year too. It has a boozy hot chocolate on offer, made with a tipple of your preference. Mulled wine is also available, infused with orange, cinnamon and cloves. Mulled cider is also available.

5. Green Room

Green Room, located in Wellington Street, has a few festive drinks available this year too. It has a boozy hot chocolate on offer, made with a tipple of your preference. Mulled wine is also available, infused with orange, cinnamon and cloves. Mulled cider is also available. Photo: Simon Hulme

Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill, located in Granary Wharf, has three winter cocktails available this festive period. The 'Golden Sparkle' is made with apricot liqueur, Leith Sherry Oloroso, cinnamon and Seival sparkling wine. 'Winter Velvet' is made with Aluna coconut rum, crème de mure, Velvet Falernum Santa syrup and Peychaud Bitters. A non-alcoholic option of 'Winter Velvet' is also available, made with coconut water, blackcurrant cordial, Santa syrup and cinnamon.

6. Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill

Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill, located in Granary Wharf, has three winter cocktails available this festive period. The 'Golden Sparkle' is made with apricot liqueur, Leith Sherry Oloroso, cinnamon and Seival sparkling wine. 'Winter Velvet' is made with Aluna coconut rum, crème de mure, Velvet Falernum Santa syrup and Peychaud Bitters. A non-alcoholic option of 'Winter Velvet' is also available, made with coconut water, blackcurrant cordial, Santa syrup and cinnamon. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

