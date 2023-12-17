The 13 best places for a hot chocolate in Leeds according to people who live here
These are some of the best places to buy a hot chocolate in Leeds.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nothing beats a nice warm cup of hot chocolate topped with a healthy dollop of whipped cream and plenty of marshmallows on a cold winter's night.
No matter how good a homemade cup of cocoa is, it is hard to replicate the magic of a store-bought festive hot chocolate.
With Christmas just round the corner, the Yorkshire Evening Post asked our readers for their top picks for the best places for a hot chocolate in Leeds...