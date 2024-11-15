It’s one of the cuisines Leeds excels in. There are brilliant Chinese restaurants and takeaways in every neighbourhood in Leeds.

So we have rounded up 13 of the best - according to TripAdvisor reviews - for you to try next.

There is one restaurant on this list that is inspired by the Ladies’ Markets in Hong Kong and another that has scooped many awards over the years. Is you favourite on this list?

1 . Tattu This East Parade restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 3,158 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Great meal, cocktails, and service by our good host Mostafa! We will definitely return. Very beautiful environment with good music.” | James Brown Photo: James Brown Photo Sales

2 . Sweet Basil Valley This Yeadon restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 483 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “We often visit Sweet Basil Valley both to sit in and takeaway. Staff are always friendly, welcoming, professional and efficient. The food is tasty. I would recommend. | Yorkshire Evening Post Photo: Yorkshire Evening Post Photo Sales

3 . Mans Market This Wellington Street restaurant has a rating of 4.0 stars from 618 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Friendly, attentive staff. Food was really nice and fast service, even on a busy Friday night. Good choice of food and drink." | Tony Johsnon Photo: Tony Johsnon Photo Sales

4 . Wen's Restaurant This North Street restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 67 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “High quality Chinese food, bringing joy to us all, would definitely come back and will be sure to recommend it to anyone visiting Leeds.” | Wen's Restaurant Photo: Wen's Restaurant Photo Sales

5 . TAO This Great George Street restaurant has a rating of 5.0 stars from 41 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Came here from a video I saw on tiktok and absolutely loved the food and hotpot experience. Not only that but the staff were extremely helpful and kind. Would thoroughly recommend!” | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Blue Pavilion This East Parade restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 58 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “We were looking for a great Chinese restaurant and found one at Blue Pavilion. Great food, great presentation and great service.” Photo: Blue Pavilion Photo Sales