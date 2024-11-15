1. Tattu
This East Parade restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 3,158 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Great meal, cocktails, and service by our good host Mostafa! We will definitely return. Very beautiful environment with good music.” | James Brown Photo: James Brown
2. Sweet Basil Valley
This Yeadon restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 483 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “We often visit Sweet Basil Valley both to sit in and takeaway. Staff are always friendly, welcoming, professional and efficient. The food is tasty. I would recommend. | Yorkshire Evening Post Photo: Yorkshire Evening Post
3. Mans Market
This Wellington Street restaurant has a rating of 4.0 stars from 618 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Friendly, attentive staff. Food was really nice and fast service, even on a busy Friday night. Good choice of food and drink." | Tony Johsnon Photo: Tony Johsnon
4. Wen's Restaurant
This North Street restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 67 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “High quality Chinese food, bringing joy to us all, would definitely come back and will be sure to recommend it to anyone visiting Leeds.” | Wen's Restaurant Photo: Wen's Restaurant
5. TAO
This Great George Street restaurant has a rating of 5.0 stars from 41 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Came here from a video I saw on tiktok and absolutely loved the food and hotpot experience. Not only that but the staff were extremely helpful and kind. Would thoroughly recommend!” | Google Photo: Google
6. Blue Pavilion
This East Parade restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 58 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “We were looking for a great Chinese restaurant and found one at Blue Pavilion. Great food, great presentation and great service.” Photo: Blue Pavilion
