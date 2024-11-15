13 of the best Chinese restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor reviews including Wen’s and Mans Market

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 15th Nov 2024

Whether you’re craving a chow mein or some crispy duck, there are plenty of Leeds restaurants to choose from.

It’s one of the cuisines Leeds excels in. There are brilliant Chinese restaurants and takeaways in every neighbourhood in Leeds.

So we have rounded up 13 of the best - according to TripAdvisor reviews - for you to try next.

There is one restaurant on this list that is inspired by the Ladies’ Markets in Hong Kong and another that has scooped many awards over the years. Is you favourite on this list?

This East Parade restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 3,158 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Great meal, cocktails, and service by our good host Mostafa! We will definitely return. Very beautiful environment with good music.”

1. Tattu

This East Parade restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 3,158 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Great meal, cocktails, and service by our good host Mostafa! We will definitely return. Very beautiful environment with good music.” | James Brown Photo: James Brown

This Yeadon restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 483 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “We often visit Sweet Basil Valley both to sit in and takeaway. Staff are always friendly, welcoming, professional and efficient. The food is tasty. I would recommend.

2. Sweet Basil Valley

This Yeadon restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 483 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “We often visit Sweet Basil Valley both to sit in and takeaway. Staff are always friendly, welcoming, professional and efficient. The food is tasty. I would recommend. | Yorkshire Evening Post Photo: Yorkshire Evening Post

This Wellington Street restaurant has a rating of 4.0 stars from 618 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Friendly, attentive staff. Food was really nice and fast service, even on a busy Friday night. Good choice of food and drink."

3. Mans Market

This Wellington Street restaurant has a rating of 4.0 stars from 618 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Friendly, attentive staff. Food was really nice and fast service, even on a busy Friday night. Good choice of food and drink." | Tony Johsnon Photo: Tony Johsnon

This North Street restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 67 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “High quality Chinese food, bringing joy to us all, would definitely come back and will be sure to recommend it to anyone visiting Leeds.”

4. Wen's Restaurant

This North Street restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 67 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “High quality Chinese food, bringing joy to us all, would definitely come back and will be sure to recommend it to anyone visiting Leeds.” | Wen's Restaurant Photo: Wen's Restaurant

This Great George Street restaurant has a rating of 5.0 stars from 41 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Came here from a video I saw on tiktok and absolutely loved the food and hotpot experience. Not only that but the staff were extremely helpful and kind. Would thoroughly recommend!”

5. TAO

This Great George Street restaurant has a rating of 5.0 stars from 41 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “Came here from a video I saw on tiktok and absolutely loved the food and hotpot experience. Not only that but the staff were extremely helpful and kind. Would thoroughly recommend!” | Google Photo: Google

This East Parade restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 58 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “We were looking for a great Chinese restaurant and found one at Blue Pavilion. Great food, great presentation and great service.”

6. Blue Pavilion

This East Parade restaurant has a rating of 4.5 stars from 58 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer said: “We were looking for a great Chinese restaurant and found one at Blue Pavilion. Great food, great presentation and great service.” Photo: Blue Pavilion

