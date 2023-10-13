We might be bias, but we think Leeds is the foodie capital of the north.
From Michelin-recommended restaurants serving British classics to tiny street food vans cooking up scrumptious treats, the city has got it all.
If you’re deciding where to dine out this weekend, then we’ve got you covered. Here, we round up the 15 best-rated restaurants in Leeds according to Tripadvisor reviews.
Here’s what customers had to say about their food in their reviews.
These 15 restaurants are the best-rated in Leeds on Tripadvisor Photo: National World
2. Dastaan, Adel
"The decor and vibe is lovely and clean. The service was excellent and the food was wonderfully presented, tasted delicious and the plates were picked clean." Photo: Abbey Maclure
3. La Piola, Park Square
"Genuine Italian restaurant! Found this gem through Tripadvisor and it was genuinely delicious. From entering the door it felt authentic, friendly and welcoming." Photo: Google
4. Bengal Brasserie, Burley
"Great service despite being incredibly busy. The sharing starter for two people was superb, and served sizzling. All mains were excellent, with traditional and novel dishes." Photo: Scott Merrylees