4 . Wen's Restaurant

Wen’s Restaurant, in North Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 59 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Wen’s said: “Third time to this fantastic family run restaurant- the food is always tip top - plus different to run of the mill Chinese restaurants. The prices are very good too. £60 starters and mains and bottle of wine." | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty