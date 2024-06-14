13 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor including Tattu and Wen's

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 14th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

Fancy a Chinese for dinner?

Whether you prefer an all-you-can-eat buffet or a hotpot spot where you cook the food yourself, there are many options for Chinese food in Leeds.

To narrow down the choices, and make the decision for a sit-down Chinese meal easier, we have rounded up 13 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Tattu

Tattu, in East Parade, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 3,029 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Tattu said: “What a great evening we had on Saturday. The food was delicious and our host Joe was excellent. A credit to your business.” | James Brown Photo: James Brown

2. Sweet Basil Valley

Sweet Basil Valley, in Yeadon, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 480 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Sweet Basil Valley said: “We often visit Sweet Basil Valley both to sit in and takeaway. Staff are always friendly welcoming professional and efficient. The food is tasty. I would recommend.” | Google Photo: Google

3. Man's Market

Mans Market, in West Point, has a rating of 4.0 stars from 578 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Mans Market said: “Very friendly staff, and very attentive. Atmosphere was lovely. The food was incredible. Great vegan options. Made my birthday very special thank you.” | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Wen's Restaurant

Wen’s Restaurant, in North Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 59 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Wen’s said: “Third time to this fantastic family run restaurant- the food is always tip top - plus different to run of the mill Chinese restaurants. The prices are very good too. £60 starters and mains and bottle of wine." | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

5. Rice Paper Cantonese Restaurant & Takeaway

Rice Paper Cantonese Restaurant & Takeaway, in Selby Road, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 132 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Rice Paper said: “One of our favourite local restaurants. The food is delicious whether eating in or ordering a take-away. Plenty of choices on the menu and the staff will always advise you on any dish.” | Google Photo: Google

6. Kings Cantonese

Kings Cantonese, in Drighlington, has a rating of 4.0 stars from 212 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Kings Cantonese said: “Lovely restaurant, fabulous atmosphere, great food. You need to book to ensure a table. The service is excellent and quick, not much waiting for your food to arrive.” | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

