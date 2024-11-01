There’s no cuisine you can’t find in Leeds - from Indian and Chinese to Greek and Turkish, we are blessed to have many fantastic establishments at our doorsteps.
And we have rounded up the Leeds restaurants which have been serving us delicious meals and impeccable customer service for years and created irreplaceable memories for life.
1. Bibis Italianissimo
This Leeds restaurant in Sovereign Street celebrated its 50th birthday earlier this year. Nothing short of glamorous, this 20s-style venue serves a wide range of Italian dishes and classic cocktails. | Bibis Photo: Bibis
2. Salvo's
Salvatore Dammone opened this Italian restaurant, often named one of the finest in the city, in Otley Road, Headingley, in 1976. It was run by his son’s John and Gip Dammone. The brothers announced retirement last year, selling the business. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
3. Aagrah
This family-run restaurant chain has been gracing Yorkshire with authentic Indian and Kashmiri dishes since it was founded in 1977. The chain has one site in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, and another in St Peter’s Square. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Sheesh Mahal
Owned by Azram Chaudhry, who took over the site in February 1990, Sheesh Mahal is an award-winning Indian restaurant. It is considered one of the best in the city for curry and boasts glowing customer reviews. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Sous Le Nez
This Quebec Street restaurant is one of the longest established restaurants in the city. Sous Le Nez, offering French cuisine, was set up in a city centre basement in March 1991 by restaurateur Robert Chamberlain and executive chef Andrew Carter. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
6. Prashad
This vegetarian restaurant began its journey in a backstreet of Bradford by Kaushy and Mohan Patel in 1992. It moved to its current location in Drighlington in 2012. Prashad boasts two AA rosettes and the Michelin Bib Gourmand award and is headed up by Minal Patel, the daughter-in-law of Kaushy and Mohan. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe