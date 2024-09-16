Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners behind one of Leeds’ most popular South Indian restaurants have said they “can’t explain the feeling” after receiving a rave review from one of the UK’s most prolific food critics.

But the restaurant, which has been serving Leeds its Keralan for a decade, reached a new milestone recently when it was visited by top food critic Jay Rayner.

Tharavadu, on Mill Hill, said Jay Rayner’s review is “every restaurants dream”. | Tony Johnson/National World

In his review published in The Guardian on Sunday (September 15), Rayner praised the menu which he said would make anyone ordering “profoundly happy”.

He described the cooking as a “cheery marriage of layered flavours, bold aromatics and fire” softened by “all that coconut”, as he indulged in padipura mix seafood, fish curry and “toasty, crisp” dosa.

Co-founder Siby Jose told the Yorkshire Evening Post the team “can’t explain the feeling”, saying the review is “every restaurant’s dream”.

He added: “Getting such a positive review from Jay Rayner is the best thing that can happen to a restaurant in UK. We are getting comments from all over the world including Australia, US and India.

“We are so proud of the team and looking forward to many more.“