Tharavadu Leeds: Restaurant bosses 'can't explain the feeling' after rave review from top food critic Jay Rayner
The team at Tharavadu, on Mill Hill in city centre, may not be strangers to good reviews, having been recommended by the Michelin Guide, won awards, and even been praised by the YEP’s own food critics.
But the restaurant, which has been serving Leeds its Keralan for a decade, reached a new milestone recently when it was visited by top food critic Jay Rayner.
In his review published in The Guardian on Sunday (September 15), Rayner praised the menu which he said would make anyone ordering “profoundly happy”.
He described the cooking as a “cheery marriage of layered flavours, bold aromatics and fire” softened by “all that coconut”, as he indulged in padipura mix seafood, fish curry and “toasty, crisp” dosa.
Co-founder Siby Jose told the Yorkshire Evening Post the team “can’t explain the feeling”, saying the review is “every restaurant’s dream”.
He added: “Getting such a positive review from Jay Rayner is the best thing that can happen to a restaurant in UK. We are getting comments from all over the world including Australia, US and India.
“We are so proud of the team and looking forward to many more.“
