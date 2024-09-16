Tharavadu Leeds: Restaurant bosses 'can't explain the feeling' after rave review from top food critic Jay Rayner

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The owners behind one of Leeds’ most popular South Indian restaurants have said they “can’t explain the feeling” after receiving a rave review from one of the UK’s most prolific food critics.

The team at Tharavadu, on Mill Hill in city centre, may not be strangers to good reviews, having been recommended by the Michelin Guide, won awards, and even been praised by the YEP’s own food critics.

But the restaurant, which has been serving Leeds its Keralan for a decade, reached a new milestone recently when it was visited by top food critic Jay Rayner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tharavadu, on Mill Hill, said Jay Rayner’s review is “every restaurants dream”.Tharavadu, on Mill Hill, said Jay Rayner’s review is “every restaurants dream”.
Tharavadu, on Mill Hill, said Jay Rayner’s review is “every restaurants dream”. | Tony Johnson/National World

In his review published in The Guardian on Sunday (September 15), Rayner praised the menu which he said would make anyone ordering “profoundly happy”.

Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.

He described the cooking as a “cheery marriage of layered flavours, bold aromatics and fire” softened by “all that coconut”, as he indulged in padipura mix seafood, fish curry and “toasty, crisp” dosa.

Co-founder Siby Jose told the Yorkshire Evening Post the team “can’t explain the feeling”, saying the review is “every restaurant’s dream”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Getting such a positive review from Jay Rayner is the best thing that can happen to a restaurant in UK. We are getting comments from all over the world including Australia, US and India.

“We are so proud of the team and looking forward to many more.“

Related topics:RestaurantLeedsRestaurant ReviewIndia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice