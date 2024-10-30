A restaurant and takeaway popular among Leeds students has been put up for sale.

Mogador, located on Cardigan Road, Burley, has been put up for sale at an asking price of £55,000.

Popular among the mass of students that reside in the area with a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, it has been listed by Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

The restaurant is not currently licensed to serve alcohol, but this could “easily be acquired.”

The ad listing said: “The restaurant plays a significant role amongst the huge choice of multi-ethnic restaurants and cafes in the area and is particularly popular with diners seeking exceptional Moroccan and Lebanese cuisine and a menu that is very vegan friendly.

“The restaurant has developed a very busy online ordering and delivery service through Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats, in fact the online facet of the business currently equates to 50% of the restaurants entire turnover.”

The highly visible corner property, of which the restaurant occupies the ground floor and basement, comprises of a main dining room and bar area. Plus an arched doorway leading to a second dining room.

Combined, the dining rooms currently accommodates 38 guests. The premises is large enough to conceivably separate into two individual takeaway operations.

The business achieves a weekly turnover of £5,000 and an annual turnover of £260,000. Net profits have not been disclosed.