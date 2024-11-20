10 gorgeous pictures inside award-winning Italian chain Caffe Concerto ahead of its opening in Victoria Leeds

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT

Leeds is set to welcome a new Italian restaurant this week.

Italian restaurant Caffe Concerto opens it doors in Victoria Gate to the public on Friday (November 22), taking over the former Tommy Hilfiger unit on Harewood Street.

Known for its Italian-inspired menu, opulent cake displays and live music events, the people of Leeds have been patiently waiting for this new opening.

Customers can expect a “unique and elegant dining experience,” Caffè Concerto director Maher Al Hajjar said.

Here are 10 gorgeous pictures inside Leeds’ newest Italian restaurant.

Caffè Concerto is set to open in the former Tommy Hilfiger unit in Victoria Gate on Friday November 22.

1. Caffè Concerto

Caffè Concerto is set to open in the former Tommy Hilfiger unit in Victoria Gate on Friday November 22. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

The new 2000 sq ft restaurant has 138 covers and plenty of seating outdoors.

2. Caffe Concerto

The new 2000 sq ft restaurant has 138 covers and plenty of seating outdoors. | Caffe Concerto Photo: Caffe Concerto

The venue features the brand’s signature luxurious decor, featuring chandeliers, velvet upholstery and brass detailing creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere.

3. Caffè Concerto

The venue features the brand’s signature luxurious decor, featuring chandeliers, velvet upholstery and brass detailing creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

This new opening marks Caffè Concerto’s 22nd outlet in the UK and its second location outside of London.

4. Caffè Concerto

This new opening marks Caffè Concerto’s 22nd outlet in the UK and its second location outside of London. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Diners can expect a bespoke menu featuring the restaurant’s best sellers including afternoon tea, salmon niçoise, rigatoni concerto with truffle oil, and a wide range of luxury patisseries.

5. Caffè Concerto

Diners can expect a bespoke menu featuring the restaurant’s best sellers including afternoon tea, salmon niçoise, rigatoni concerto with truffle oil, and a wide range of luxury patisseries. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

The restaurant will also offer Caffè Concerto’s much-loved bespoke handmade celebration cakes for all occasions including weddings, birthdays and corporate events.

6. Caffe Concerto

The restaurant will also offer Caffè Concerto’s much-loved bespoke handmade celebration cakes for all occasions including weddings, birthdays and corporate events. | Caffe Concerto Photo: Caffe Concerto

