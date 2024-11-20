Customers can expect a “unique and elegant dining experience,” Caffè Concerto director Maher Al Hajjar said.
Here are 10 gorgeous pictures inside Leeds’ newest Italian restaurant.
1. Caffè Concerto
Caffè Concerto is set to open in the former Tommy Hilfiger unit in Victoria Gate on Friday November 22. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Caffe Concerto
The new 2000 sq ft restaurant has 138 covers and plenty of seating outdoors. | Caffe Concerto Photo: Caffe Concerto
3. Caffè Concerto
The venue features the brand’s signature luxurious decor, featuring chandeliers, velvet upholstery and brass detailing creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Caffè Concerto
This new opening marks Caffè Concerto’s 22nd outlet in the UK and its second location outside of London. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Caffè Concerto
Diners can expect a bespoke menu featuring the restaurant’s best sellers including afternoon tea, salmon niçoise, rigatoni concerto with truffle oil, and a wide range of luxury patisseries. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Caffe Concerto
The restaurant will also offer Caffè Concerto’s much-loved bespoke handmade celebration cakes for all occasions including weddings, birthdays and corporate events. | Caffe Concerto Photo: Caffe Concerto
