Livett's Coffee Shop, located in St Peter's Square, opened its doors to the public on Monday (February 26).

From the team behind popular music venue The Wardrobe, Livett's Coffee Shop is designed to be Leeds' favourite on-the-go coffee shop, serving ethically-sourced coffee from North Star with organic milk from sustainably powered farms.

Livett's Coffee Shop, located in St Peter's Square, Leeds, is now open. Photo: James Hardisty

The new coffee shops also serves a range of delicious bites including pastries and brownies supplied by Baltzersens & Blond and Brown.

It is named after visionary Leeds architect R.A.H Livett (OBE), who is well-known for his commitment to creating practical housing and vibrant public spaces.

And to celebrate the opening, Livett’s Coffee Shop has been giving away hundreds of free coffees throughout its first week, offering the first 25 customers through the door their coffee on the house every morning.