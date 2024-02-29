Livett's Coffee Shop Leeds: Highly-anticipated city centre venue opens serving pastries and North Star coffee
and live on Freeview channel 276
Livett's Coffee Shop, located in St Peter's Square, opened its doors to the public on Monday (February 26).
From the team behind popular music venue The Wardrobe, Livett's Coffee Shop is designed to be Leeds' favourite on-the-go coffee shop, serving ethically-sourced coffee from North Star with organic milk from sustainably powered farms.
The new coffee shops also serves a range of delicious bites including pastries and brownies supplied by Baltzersens & Blond and Brown.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
It is named after visionary Leeds architect R.A.H Livett (OBE), who is well-known for his commitment to creating practical housing and vibrant public spaces.
And to celebrate the opening, Livett’s Coffee Shop has been giving away hundreds of free coffees throughout its first week, offering the first 25 customers through the door their coffee on the house every morning.
Livett's Coffee Shop is open 8am-4pm on Monday-Friday, and 8am-2pm on Saturday. Find out more information about the coffee shop via its social media channels.