Gossip at The Wardrobe Leeds: Indie icons announce show at venue celebrating 25th birthday - how to buy tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Indie trio Gossip is the latest addition to the Leeds city centre venue's year-long celebration, which is kicking off on Thursday February 15 with an intimate show with The Libertines.
The band has announced a number of shows across the UK including a stop at the iconic Leeds venue in September after their recent reformation.
The venue has also announced a monthly birthday giveaway, with the first 25 people to wish them "Happy Birthday" at the bar receiving a free point of the newly launched Wardrobe birthday beer and a burger from Slap & Pickle from 5pm on the last Friday of every month.
Ryan North, General Manager at The Wardrobe said: “Our 25th year is shaping up to be the biggest ever for us at The Wardrobe. We are off to a flyer with The Libertines and then to follow that up with Gossip and other huge names is very exciting.
"Keep an eye out because we aren’t done yet! We didn’t want to be all about parties and gigs so we are looking to give back with giveaways and fundraising. The team and I are going to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks in May in aid of MAP - a charity very close to our hearts.”
When is Gossip live at the Wardrobe in Leeds?
Gossip is playing live at the iconic Leeds venue on Wednesday September 4, 2024.
How to buy tickets for Gossip at the Wardrobe in Leeds
Ticket information can be found on the Wardrobe's website.