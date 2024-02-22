Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Livett’s Coffee Shop, located in the heart of the city's cultural quarter, will open its doors on Monday (February 26).

Leeds music venue The Wardrobe is behind the new kiosk-style cafe on St Peter's Square, naming the business after visionary Leeds architect R.A.H Livett (OBE), renowned for creating practical housing and vibrant public spaces.

Nestled on the historic grounds of Quarry Hill, Livett’s Coffee Shop will serve ethically-sourced, sustainably-produced coffee and tasty bites.

Livett's Coffee Shop will open in St Peter's Square, Leeds, on Monday (Photo by The Wardrobe)

It will source its coffee from local favourites North Star, organic milk from sustainably powered farms as well as pastries and brownies supplied by Baltzersens & Blond and Brown.

To celebrate its grand opening, Livett’s Coffee Shop will be giving away hundreds of free coffees throughout its first week, offering the first 25 customers through the door their coffee on the house every morning.

The coffee shop will open 8am-4pm on Monday-Friday, and 8am-2pm on Saturday.

Livett's will serve North Star coffee and sweet treats, including Brown and Blond brownies (Photo by The Wradrobe)

It comes as the Wardrobe is celebrating its 25th birthday in 2024 with a year-long series of events, promotions, parties and gigs.

General manager Ryan North said: "We are buzzing to bring Livett’s Coffee Shop to the cultural quarter of Leeds.

"We have worked hard to find the best in beans, machines and suppliers to give you a great range of drinks and snacks whilst being as sustainable as possible.