Boojum Leeds: Much-anticipated new Mexican restaurant opens in Merrion Centre giving away 300 free burritos
and live on Freeview channel 276
Top-rated eatery Boojum will open in the Merrion Centre on Wednesday April 10 at 12pm. The new opening comes after success on the island of Ireland, growing from one Belfast store back in 2007 to 16 across the country.
The Merrion Street venue is the brand’s very first mainland UK store. And to mark the opening, the restaurant is giving away free burritos to the first 300 customers today.
Boojum has developed a loyal customer base, for its unbeatable value, high-quality natural ingredients and famously generous portions. The chain also offers a range of vegan and vegetarian and halal friendly options, making it a student-favourite across Ireland.
The new 45-seater Leeds stores menu features customisable burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos, chips, and salsas all made fresh in store every day.
Boojum also offers an interesting range of soft drinks and variety a of Mexican beers including favourites Corona and Modelo.
Paul McCullagh, head of marketing, said: “We have been blown away by the response to opening our first British site in Leeds and can’t wait to be part of the famous foodie scene. Whether it’s for an afterwork bite, casual date night or beers and burritos with friends, Boojum has you covered, and we can’t wait to open our doors on the April 10.”
Find out more information about Boojum via its website and social media channels.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.