12 of the best halal-friendly restaurants in Leeds to try this Ramadan - including Sheesh Mahal and Aagrah

The holy month of Ramadan has begun – and here are some of the best restaurants in the city that serve delicious halal meals where those observing the tradition can break fast.
Here are 12 of the best restaurants in Leeds that serve halal meals to celebrate iftar this Ramadan.
1. The city's best halal-friendly restaurants
The YEP list the top halal-friendly restaurants in the city to visit this holy month of Ramadan. Photo: Submitted
2. Tharavadu
Tharavadu, in the city centre, serves delicious Indian cuisine from Kerala and is understood to be the first authentic Kerala restaurant in Leeds. The restaurant won the YEP Oliver Award for Best Indian Restaurant multiple years in a row. It is also Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma's favourite Leeds restaurant. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Aagrah
Aagrah is an award-winning Indian Kashmiri chain and has three locations in Leeds - in the city centre, Chapel Allerton (pictured) and Garforth. The restaurant hosts a 3-course buffet every Sunday and Monday with a menu that changes every week, priced at £18.95 per adult and £11.95 per child under the age of ten. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Sheesh Mahal
Sheesh Mahal, located on Kirkstall Road, is an award-winning Indian-Pakistani restaurant in the city. It serves a variety of dishes, from chicken laziz and Kashmiri gosht to biryani and makes for a perfect Ramadan meal. Photo: Bruce Rollinson