12 of the best halal-friendly restaurants in Leeds to try this Ramadan - including Sheesh Mahal and Aagrah

The holy month of Ramadan has begun – and here are some of the best restaurants in the city that serve delicious halal meals where those observing the tradition can break fast.

By Geha Pandey
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

Ramadan is a time for prayer, charity and spending time with loved ones. Many Muslims will also fast throughout the month and break their daily fasts with an evening meal – named iftar.

Here are 12 of the best restaurants in Leeds that serve halal meals to celebrate iftar this Ramadan.

Tharavadu, in the city centre, serves delicious Indian cuisine from Kerala and is understood to be the first authentic Kerala restaurant in Leeds. The restaurant won the YEP Oliver Award for Best Indian Restaurant multiple years in a row. It is also Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma's favourite Leeds restaurant.

Aagrah is an award-winning Indian Kashmiri chain and has three locations in Leeds - in the city centre, Chapel Allerton (pictured) and Garforth. The restaurant hosts a 3-course buffet every Sunday and Monday with a menu that changes every week, priced at £18.95 per adult and £11.95 per child under the age of ten.

Sheesh Mahal, located on Kirkstall Road, is an award-winning Indian-Pakistani restaurant in the city. It serves a variety of dishes, from chicken laziz and Kashmiri gosht to biryani and makes for a perfect Ramadan meal.

