I’ve enjoyed many a night out in Merrion Street, from bottomless brunch at Manahatta to dancing the night away at MOJO.
The area comes to life as the sun goes down and the lower end of the city centre street, home to many bars and restaurants, has recently had a £250,000 refurbishment. The new look includes 24-hour pedestrianisation, resurfacing and new security bollards.
There’s so much packed into just a few hundred feet – from a games bar with beer pong and shuffleboard to a delicious noodle restaurant. And there’s some gems further up Merrion Street, too.
Here’s my ultimate guide to a night out in Merrion Street, with 15 bars and restaurants to choose from. Businesses are listed in a loop from the top end down to the bottom stretch, and back up the other side.
Photo: National World
2. K-Cube Leeds
K-Cube is a new luxury karaoke venue at the very top of Merrion Street, opened last month above the new Blue Pavilion complex. If you fancy belting out some Queen, Whitney Houston or Aerosmith, then this will be your jam, with a range of rooms available to hire. Pictured are the directors of K-Cube, Tong Huang and Jack Lin. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Parkside Tavern
Next up on our tour of Merrion Street is Parkside Tavern, a lively pub that boasts 18 lines of beer, an impressive rooftop terrace and a dedicated games room. There's four full-size pool tables, beer pong and shuffleboard, so there's plenty to keep you entertained as the night goes on. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Social
A quick hop next door takes us to Social bar, which has a lovely beer garden out the back for drinks in the sunshine. It regularly hosts comedy nights showcasing local talent, as well as live music and quiz and film evenings. Photo: Simon Hulme