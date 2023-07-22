2 . K-Cube Leeds

K-Cube is a new luxury karaoke venue at the very top of Merrion Street, opened last month above the new Blue Pavilion complex. If you fancy belting out some Queen, Whitney Houston or Aerosmith, then this will be your jam, with a range of rooms available to hire. Pictured are the directors of K-Cube, Tong Huang and Jack Lin. Photo: James Hardisty