22 of the best-rated fish and chip shops in Leeds according to Google reviews to try this Good Friday

It's Good Friday!
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
As it's considered tradition to eat fish rather than meat on Good Friday, we have rounded up 22 of the best-rated chippies in Leeds according to Google reviews.

On the list, a number are award-winning including Croft Street Fisheries which was named in the top 10 for Yorkshire Evening Post's Chip Shop of the Year 2018 awards and won a Good Food Award in 2020.

Here are 21 more fish and chip shops in Leeds that serve the best - and what their customers have to say.

Related topics:Leeds

