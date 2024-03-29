22 of the best-rated fish and chip shops in Leeds according to Google reviews to try this Good Friday
It's Good Friday!
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
As it's considered tradition to eat fish rather than meat on Good Friday, we have rounded up 22 of the best-rated chippies in Leeds according to Google reviews.
On the list, a number are award-winning including Croft Street Fisheries which was named in the top 10 for Yorkshire Evening Post's Chip Shop of the Year 2018 awards and won a Good Food Award in 2020.
Here are 21 more fish and chip shops in Leeds that serve the best - and what their customers have to say.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.