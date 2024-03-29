Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As it's considered tradition to eat fish rather than meat on Good Friday, we have rounded up 22 of the best-rated chippies in Leeds according to Google reviews.

On the list, a number are award-winning including Croft Street Fisheries which was named in the top 10 for Yorkshire Evening Post's Chip Shop of the Year 2018 awards and won a Good Food Award in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...