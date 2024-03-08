Here are 16 more places that have the best value fish and chips.
1. Ritz Fisheries
Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley, has been named as one of the best value fish and chip shops in the city. This chippy serves a range of dishes - from the classic fish and chips for £8.30 and chip butties for £3.10 to chicken bites for £4.20 and even a 'lite bite' which contains a piece of fish, served with chips and choice of peas, gravy or curry for £5.95. Photo: Google
2. Nichols Fish and Chips
YEP readers have named Nichols Fish and Chips, in Beeston, as another fantastic fish and chip shop for value. This chippy serves all the classics, a pukka pie and butties. There are also a number of items on the children's menu. Photo: Google
3. Portside
Portside, in Moortown, was also named as a great value for money chippy in Leeds. Portside has a number of deals available including a lunch meal special priced at £6 and a meal deal for £12. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Frydays
Award-winning chippy Frydays, in Roundhay, is a family-run fish and chip shop serves fish and chips at four different sizes, as well as vegetable and cheese and onion fritters. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Skyliner
Skyliner, located in Whitkirk, is one of the best rated fish and chip shops in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor. And YEP readers have named it to be fantastic value for money too. The chippy boasts an impressive special offers menu, including a 'kids eat for £1.50' three days a week from 4pm onwards. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. The Little Fisherman
The Little Fisherman, in Yeadon, has also been named as a chippy that is great value for money. It serves everything from fish, scallop, butties and a children's menu too. Photo: Google