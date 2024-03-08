17 of the best value for money fish and chip shops in Leeds according to people who live here

There's hardly a shortage of chippies in the city.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

And Yorkshire Evening Post readers have told of their favourites, which are also fantastic value for money.

On the list, there is Skyliner, in Whitkirk, which is one of the best-rated chippies on TripAdvisor too.

Here are 16 more places that have the best value fish and chips.

Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley, has been named as one of the best value fish and chip shops in the city. This chippy serves a range of dishes - from the classic fish and chips for £8.30 and chip butties for £3.10 to chicken bites for £4.20 and even a 'lite bite' which contains a piece of fish, served with chips and choice of peas, gravy or curry for £5.95.

1. Ritz Fisheries

YEP readers have named Nichols Fish and Chips, in Beeston, as another fantastic fish and chip shop for value. This chippy serves all the classics, a pukka pie and butties. There are also a number of items on the children's menu.

2. Nichols Fish and Chips

Portside, in Moortown, was also named as a great value for money chippy in Leeds. Portside has a number of deals available including a lunch meal special priced at £6 and a meal deal for £12.

3. Portside

Award-winning chippy Frydays, in Roundhay, is a family-run fish and chip shop serves fish and chips at four different sizes, as well as vegetable and cheese and onion fritters.

4. Frydays

Skyliner, located in Whitkirk, is one of the best rated fish and chip shops in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor. And YEP readers have named it to be fantastic value for money too. The chippy boasts an impressive special offers menu, including a 'kids eat for £1.50' three days a week from 4pm onwards.

5. Skyliner

The Little Fisherman, in Yeadon, has also been named as a chippy that is great value for money. It serves everything from fish, scallop, butties and a children's menu too.

6. The Little Fisherman

