1 . Ritz Fisheries

Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley, has been named as one of the best value fish and chip shops in the city. This chippy serves a range of dishes - from the classic fish and chips for £8.30 and chip butties for £3.10 to chicken bites for £4.20 and even a 'lite bite' which contains a piece of fish, served with chips and choice of peas, gravy or curry for £5.95. Photo: Google