Croft Street Fisheries named as one of the best in the UK for second straight year

The popular Croft Street Fisheries was named among the top 50 in the annual Fry Awards.

Croft Street were joined in the top 50 by four other Yorkshire chippies.

Mystery diners from Fry Magazine sample thousands of portions of fish and chips from shops across the UK in a bid to crown the UK’s 50 Best Takeaways and 10 Best Restaurants 2021/2022.

They visit each establishment that entered unannounced to sample the food and assess key aspects of the business from the cleanliness of the premises, to staff knowledge and professionalism, to their social media presence.

Reece Head, competition organiser, commented: “We’re so pleased to announce this year’s winners. The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position.

“Our 50 Best Takeaway and 10 Best Restaurant winners really do represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal.”

All takeaways and restaurants that entered receive a mystery dining report and a winner’s poster and plaque to proudly display in their shop.