Craig Rogan, the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Chef of the Year 2023, opened his restaurant at The Collective on Boar Lane last autumn. Serving a day menu as well as five and eight course tasting menus, and Sunday lunch, Craig serves innovative British food in a relaxed atmosphere.

Craig Rogan at The Collective is the only new Leeds restaurant on the 2024 Michelin Guide. The inspectors praised his “thoroughly modern, clever cooking” and the “immense amount of flavour into every dish”.

Reacting to the news, Craig and his team said: “We are very happy with today’s announcement that we’ve been added to the Michelin Guide.

Craig Rogan at the Collective has already been named in the Michelin Guide 2024 (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

“After only three months since opening, this is a big step towards our ambitions as a restaurant and we will continue to elevate our menus and service for our guests.”

After winning Chef of the Year at the Oliver Awards 2023, Craig has designed the menu for this year’s glamorous ceremony.

Working with the executive head chef at New Dock Hall, John Brodie, the pair have dreamed up the most innovative menu the awards have seen - with the dishes soon to be announced.

Leeds restaurants, bars, pubs, cafes, takeaways and more have just days left to enter on the Oliver Awards website.